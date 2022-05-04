Citadelle La Ferrière,
Citadelle La Ferrière, a fortress created in Milot in the 19th century by then-King Henri Christophe. It was selected as a UNESCO national heritage in 1982. Photo by Oldjy Francois for The Haitian Times

As part of The Haitian Times’ special coverage of Haitian Heritage Month, Haitians Across Borders, here are some of Haiti’s historical monuments located in the Northern Department.

Fort du Picolet, a fortress built in 1739 in Cap-Francais, which is now known as Cap-Haitien. Photo by Oldjy Francois for The Haitian Times
Citadelle La Ferrière, a fortress built in Milot in the 19th century by then-King Henri Christophe. It was selected as a UNESCO national heritage in 1982. Photo by Oldjy Francois for The Haitian Times
A public park in Breda, a locality in Cap-Haitien, where there is a statute of Toussaint Louverture and slave Normil. Photo by Oldjy Francois for The Haitian Times
High shot of Fort Saint-Joseph in Cap-Haitien. Photo by Oldjy Francois for The Haitian Times
The Heroes of Vertieres, located in Cap-Haitien, is the metal sculpture of six heroes of The Battle of Vertieres — the last major battle of the Haitian Revolution on Nov. 18, 1803. Photo by Oldjy Francois for The Haitian Times

