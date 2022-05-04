As part of The Haitian Times’ special coverage of Haitian Heritage Month, Haitians Across Borders, here are some of Haiti’s historical monuments located in the Northern Department. Fort du Picolet, a fortress built in 1739 in Cap-Francais, which is now known as Cap-Haitien. Photo by Oldjy Francois for The Haitian Times Citadelle La Ferrière, a fortress built in Milot in the 19th century by then-King Henri Christophe. It was selected as a UNESCO national heritage in 1982. Photo by Oldjy Francois for The Haitian Times A public park in Breda, a locality in Cap-Haitien, where there is a statute of Toussaint Louverture and slave Normil. Photo by Oldjy Francois for The Haitian Times High shot of Fort Saint-Joseph in Cap-Haitien. Photo by Oldjy Francois for The Haitian Times The Heroes of Vertieres, located in Cap-Haitien, is the metal sculpture of six heroes of The Battle of Vertieres — the last major battle of the Haitian Revolution on Nov. 18, 1803. Photo by Oldjy Francois for The Haitian Times Related