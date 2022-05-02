HAITI — On May 1, people gathered at the historical park known in French as La Place D'Armes in Cap- Haitien, Haiti's second-largest city, to celebrate Labor and Agricultural Day.

Two women’s organizations — Entre'Elles and Reyofen — along with the support of Cap-Haitien town hall authorities put on display traditional arts, crafts and local production for a second day.

The display of culture and colors with music started April 30 at the University of Notre Dame of Haiti before its transfer to La Place d'Armes.

