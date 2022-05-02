MARTISSANT, Haiti — Richard Edma, a married father and court clerk, was flying in a small airplane from Port-au-Prince to Jacmel when it crashed into a crowded street in Carrefour on Apr. 20. Edma and four others died on impact.

“I am so mad my husband is lost,” Claudine Edma told The Haitian Times, from her home in Jacmel three days later. “The people responsible for my husband’s death, God will make them pay for this crime for many generations.”

Authorities have since said the Cessna 207 was not authorized for commercial flights and banned all private small-plane flights while they investigate. However, many residents and workers blame unchecked violence on key surface roads, particularly in Martissant. They say the uncontrolled shootouts, carjackings, kidnappings, thefts and other violent crimes in the Martissant area is why so many commuters and travelers seek to travel by air and sea.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.