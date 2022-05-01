A listing of free or low-cost happenings around Haitian communities in the U.S.
MAY 2022
New York City
May 1, 2022
Fet Kouzen
The Experience: is multifaceted… part educational, part spiritual, and an opportunity to pay homage to the ancestors. Join us to learn more about Haitian culture, Haitian spirituality, Haitian Vodou and the Lwa (Spirit Force) Kouzen Zaka.
4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
BKLYN commons rooftop
495 Flatbush Avenue
Brooklyn, NY
For tickets, purchase at Fet Kouzen
May 1- June 11, 2022
Jean-Michel Basquiat: Art and Objecthood
Exhibition of Basquiat’s art using found objects and
unconventional materials.
Nahmad Contemporary
980 Madison Avenue, Third Floor
New York, NY
For hours see Nahmad Contemporary
May 1, 2022 to May 8, 2022
Define Beautiful Art Gallery presents the works of
Harry Abilhomme
Solo art exhibit and sale
6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
New Horizon 2
73-26 Yellowstone Blvd
Forest Hills, NY
For more information and tickets, please call:
718-236-2000 or 917-385-1594
May 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2022
Afro-Haitian Dance
Journey to the nanm (“soul” in Haitian Kreyol) of Afro-Haitian dance and become acquainted with the different Iwa (gods) in the Vodou religion
6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Cumbe: Center for African and Diaspora dance
1368 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11216
For tickets, purchase through Cumbe
May 6, 2022
HAANY Power Summit: Building Bridges for Collective Empowerment
9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Virtual/online only
To register, visit the summit’s information page
May 7, 2022
Ti Kont – Exploring the untold stories about Ayiti’s historical flag
This “Ti Kont” program draws from Ayiti’s rich story-telling traditions to shape a narrative about the lived experiences of Haitian immigrants, their contribution to their immigrant communities, and their enduring connections to Ayiti.
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Fêtes de Fleur
110 Rogers Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11216
For tickets, purchase through Ti Kont
May 12, 2022
Haitian and Hilarious
Success St. Fleur Jr., most known for creating short videos online portraying his Mother (Mama Junior) and his upbringing in a strong religious Haitian-Caribbean household and also live sketch comedy shows.
Starting 7:00 p.m.
Carolines on Broadway
1626 Broadway
NY, NY 10109
For tickets, purchase through Times Square NYC
May 12 – June 2, 2022
New York African Film Festival: Visions of Freedom
May 12 opening night film: Freda — Gessica Généus’s feature directorial debut with post-screening discussion
led by journalist Vladimir Duthiers.
Film at Lincoln Center
70 Lincoln Center Plaza #4
New York, NY
See films, dates and associated festival locations at African Film NY
May 14, 2022
Haitian Culture Day
Ayiti Nou La Toujou (ANLT) Haitian Culture Day will feature a parade and street fair to celebrate, honor and uplift Haitian culture.
11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Life of Hope
1377 Brooklyn Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11203
For tickets, purchase through Haitian Culture Day
May 21, 2022
OMG Pop up: Haitian owned business edition
Discover new businesses through networking, shopping and having some fun! Vendors from food, drinks, skin care, candles, photography, travel and more!
2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Valencia’s event space
5407 Flatlands Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11234
For tickets, purchase through OMG Pop up
May 21, 2022
Jean-Jacques Dessalines documentary by Arnold Antonin
The documentary Jean-Jacques Dessalines: The Man Who Defeated Napoleon traces the complex story of Dessalines, a leader of the Haitian Revolution and first ruler of independent Haiti.
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
34 Woodland Avenue (inside Lathon Wider Community Center)
Stamford, CT 06902
For more information and tickets, visit the Ferguson Library
May 21, 2022
Michael Brun presents BAYO
5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Rooftop at pier 17
For more information and tickets, visit pier17ny
May 22, 2022
Dan + Claudia Zanes
Grammy Award-winning children’s performer Dan Zanes and Haitian-American music therapist / jazz vocalist Claudia Zanes, the now-married duo brings to Caramoor an all-ages, sensory-friendly concert of love-infused folk.
Starting 3:00 p.m.
Friends field
1310 E 4th St, Brooklyn, NY
For more information and tickets, visit Caramoor
May 25, 2022
The Dance Historian is in with Dasha Chapman
Dance scholar Dr. Dasha A. Chapman curates selections from and speaks about the Haitian folkloric dance materials held at the Jerome Robbins Dance Division at the Library for the Performing Arts.
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Online Only
New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
Dorothy and Lewis B. Cullman Center
To register, visit NY Public Library
May 28, 2022
Haitian Heritage Month Celebration
Haitian Diaspora United for Haiti puts Haitian Culture on the Spotlight combining Haitian Flag Day & Mother’s Day in one first class celebration for Haitian Heritage Month. LIVE performance by the legendary BEETHOVA OBAS!
Starting 7:00 p.m.
Garden City Casino Inc
51 Cathedral Avenue
Garden City, NY 11530
For tickets purchase, visit Casino
Miami
May 1, 2022
Little Haiti Book Festival
Free children’s education program on the move, GOGO MOAD, pops up at locations throughout Miami. Artist-led hands-on artmaking and fun family activities for children ages 5 and up.
11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Little Haiti Cultural Complex
212-260 NE 59th Terrace,
Miami, FL
To learn more, visit GOGO MOAD
May 7, 2022
Taste of Haiti
North Miami Beach presents the biggest Haitian food festival by Haitian Culinary Alliance in the U.S.
4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
North Miami Beach City Hall
17011 Northeast 19th Avenue
North Miami Beach, FL
For information / vendors’ details, email Haitianculinaryalliance@gmail.com
or call (646) 344-2161
To register, visit Food Festival
May 14, 2022
Haitian Compas Festival — Day 1
Live performances by: T-Vice, Ekip, Klass, Vayb, Djakout #1, Zenglen, Oswald, K-Niway, Dro X Yani, Kenny Haiti, Misty Jean, Darline Desca and more
3:30 p.m.
Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater
16801 Miramar Pkwy
Miramar, FL
For tickets, purchase through Haitian Compas Festival
May 15, 2022
Haitian Compas Festival — Day 2
Live performances by: Harmonik, Nu Look, Kai, Enposib, Vag Lavi, NGMIX, Mechans-T, Team Madada, Pierre Jean, Roody Roodboy and more
3:30 p.m.
Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater
16801 Miramar Pkwy
Miramar, FL
For tickets, purchase through Haitian Compas Festival
May 15, 2022
Haitian Flag Day Celebration & Madame Gougousse Haiti Cup
Flag Day celebration finale bleue et rouge with Bedjine, K-dilak, Kreyol la, T-vice and more
4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
2555 NE 151st St
2555 Northeast 151st Street
North Miami Beach, FL
For tickets, purchase through Madame Gougousse
May 18, 2022
Haitian and Hilarious Comedy Tour: Broward
See the funniest Haitian comedians in the country as we celebrate Haitian Heritage Month at Dania Improv.
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Dania Improv
177 North Pointe Drive
#STE J105
Dania Beach, FL
For tickets, purchase through Dania Improv
May 18, 2022
Haitian Flag Day Dance Workout
Join Se Sa Entertainment for a 60-minute high-energy calorie-burning Haitian cultural dance experience. Bring your Haitian flags and wear your red and blue!
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Serenity Center For The Arts
1617 South State Road 7
North Lauderdale, FL
For tickets, purchase through Sa Sa Entertainment
May 19, 2022
2nd Annual “Haitian and Hilarious Comedy Tour”
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Miami Improv Comedy Club and Dinner Theater
3450 Northwest 83rd Avenue #224
Doral, FL
For tickets, purchase through Miami Improv
May 20, 2022
Sounds of Little Haiti Tabou Combo
A celebration of Haitian Heritage month with Tabou Combo and Klass.
7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Little Haiti Cultural Center
212 Northeast 59th Terrace
Miami, FL
For tickets, purchase through Little Haiti Tabou Combo
May 21, 2022
Haitian Cultural Heritage Celebration
Join the City of Miramar’s annual Haitian Cultural Celebration. Enjoy food, drinks and dancing to the music of live bands.
6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Shirley Branca Park
6900 Miramar Parkway
Miramar, FL
For more information, call 954-602-3178.
To register, visit City of Miramar
Boston
May 13, 2022
Haitian Flag Day Breakfast and Reception
Celebrate this year’s Haitian Flag Day Breakfast at Boston City Hall.
10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Boston City Hall
1 City Hall Square #500
Boston, MA
To register, visit Boston City Hall
May 15, 2022
Haitian-American Unity Parade 2022
The 20th Haitian-American Unity Parade will celebrate National Haitian Heritage Month
1:00 p.m.
Starts at Mattapan Square/Blue Hill Ave, Boston and
ends at Harambee Park in Dorchester.
For more information, please call (617) 417-8421
The Midwest
May 1 to May 29, 2022
The Tragedy of King Christophe
A play following the historical figure of Henri Christophe
Written by Aimé Césaire, directed by Lanise Antoine Shelley
The House Theatre of Chicago
B1543 W Division St.
Chicago, IL
For showtimes and tickets see the House Theatre
May 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2022
Dance Party with Djenane
Family orientated: Open to all ages and skill levels
Every Wednesday 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Afoutayi Creators Space
218 7th St E, Suite 100
St. Paul, MN
See details at the Creator Space
May 5, 12, 19 and 26
and Saturdays May 7, 14, 21, 28
Virtual Chante ak Fofo! Sing with Fofo!
Singer Florencia “Fofo” Pierre explains the
sounds and songs of Haitian stories.
Every Thursday 4:30-5:30 CDT Haitian folkloric songs
Every Saturday 1-2 pm CDT Haitian Vodou songs and culture
Afoutayi Creators Space
218 7th St E, Suite 100
St. Paul, MN
To register, see the Creator Space
May 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2022
Haitian Dance and Drumming
Every Friday 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m
Afoutayi Creators Space
218 7th St E, Suite 100
St. Paul, MN
See details at the Creator Space
May 7, 2022
Rasanble & Refresh
Family-oriented one-night-only shows with the Afoutayi
dance, music and arts company and invited guests.
Every first Saturday of the month.
Afoutayi Creators Space
218 7th St E, Suite 100
St. Paul, MN
Tickets available from the Creator Space
May 7, 2022
A Day with Aimé Césaire: Panel & Performance
The House Theatre in Partnership with The Poetry Foundation
Panel includes leading Haitian artists and Aimé Césaire scholars
2:00 p.m.
The Poetry Foundation
61 W. Superior St.
Chicago, Illinois
For details, see the Poetry Foundation
May 9 and May 16, 2022
Virtual Small Business Financial Workshops
Presented by Global Detroit, Huntington
National Bank and the U.S. Small Business
Administration (SBA)
May 9, 6:00 p.m.: How Business Banking Can
Move Your Business to the Next Level
May 16, 12:00 p.m.: SBA Information Session —
Resources to Support Your Business
To register, use the SBA link
May 10, 2022
Midnight Orgies and Incantations: Vodou and the Problem of “Possessed” Black Flesh from Haiti to Louisiana
Workshop with Assistant Professor Ahmad Greene-Hayes,
12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Northwestern University, Crowe Hall 1132
1860 Campus Drive,
Evanston, IL
For more details, call (847) 491-3611
May 12, 2022
Cette Maison (2022) with filmmaker Miryam Charles
Montréal-based filmmaker Miryam Charles makes her feature
debut and will appear for a discussion after the screening
7:00 p.m.
Block Museum of Art, Northwestern University
40 Arts Circle Drive
Evanston, IL
Tickets for this free event at the Block Museum
May 14, 2022
Haitian Flag Day Celebration and Community
Award Presentation
by the Haitian American Coalition of Chicago
Cocktail reception, awards and speakers
6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Bordeau Griffin Design Center
8233-37 S. Princeton Ave.
Chicago, IL
For registration, see the Coalition website
May 19, 2022
Pate Making 101 with caterer Gizelle Jean-Simon
Presented by the Haitian American Professional Network
5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Bordeau Griffin Interiors
8233-37 S. Princeton
Chicago, IL
Register at Pate Making 101
May 21, 2022
14th Annual Haitian Flag Day Festival
organized by the Haitian Association of Indiana
10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park
2525 Conservatory Dr.
Indianapolis, IN
For details on specific events see HAINDY
Ongoing
A virtual exhibition:
Selected Works by Guerrode Aldophe
Haitian American Museum of Chicago (HAMOC)
Closing date not available
Online at HAMOC
Ongoing
Dr. Courtney Joseph Oral History Project
Online oral histories collected by a Haitian- American
historian as part of her research on Chicago’s
Haitian-American community.
Haitian American Museum of Chicago (HAMOC)
Online at Oral History Project of HAMOC
April 2022
NYC
April 1, 8, 22 and 29, 2022
Aprann Kreyol – Haitian Creole conversation hour
Basic intermediate level course of the Haitian Creole language
4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
New York Public Library – Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library
455 Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
For more information and to register
April 2, 2022
Art Exhibition: Autism Awareness Month with special guest Alizee Saint-Louis
3:00 p.m.
Define Beautiful Art
73-26 Yellowstone Blvd.
Forest Hills, NY
For more information, see Define Beautiful Art
April 2, 2022
Tabou Combo & Tropicana d’Haiti
Starting at 8:00 p.m.
Bentley’s
1370 Ralph Avenue
Brooklyn NY
For tickets, purchase through Eventbrite
April 13, 2022
Garcelle Beauvais: Love me as I Am
In person event with Garcelle Beauvais, star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, for a conversation about her new memoir.
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
The Strand Bookstore
3rd floor, Rare book room
New York, NY
For tickets, purchase at the Love Me website
April 17, 2022
Musician Beethova Obas en concert
7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Oulala Café and Lounge
428 Sunrise Highway
Lynbrook, NY
For tickets, purchase through Obras tickets
April 18, 25, 2022
Afro-Haitian Dance
Journey to the nanm (“soul” in Haitian Kreyol) of Afro-Haitian dance and become acquainted with the different Iwa (gods) in the Vodou religion
6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Cumbe: Center for African and Diaspora dance
1368 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11216
For tickets, purchase through Afro-Haitian event
April 23, 2022
L’Union of Haitian Creatives
An event that seeks to celebrate and honor multifaceted individuals that are influencing and inspiring the Haitian community with a cocktail hour, entrepreneur’s panel and “Speed Konpa” Dance Class.
4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Valencias Eventspace
5407 Flatlands Ave, Brooklyn, NY
For tickets, see AllEvents.In
April 30, 2022
Ayisyen gen dwa! Vote se dwa nou!
Haitians have rights! Voting is our right!
Join the NYC Civic Engagement Commission for a community discussion on the importance of voting and civic participation
Starting 12:00 p.m.
Evangelical Crusade Christian Church
557 East 31 Street, Brooklyn, NY 11210
To register
April 30, 2022 to May 8, 2022
Define Beautiful Art Gallery Presents the works of
Harry Abilhomme
Solo art exhibit and sale
6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
New Horizon 2
73-26 Yellowstone Blvd
Forrest Hills, NY 11375
For more information and tickets, call:
718-236-2000 or 917-385-1594
Miami
April 1 – 30, 2022
O, Miami Poetry Festival
Mixing site-specific events, community gatherings and poetry-in-public-places projects, the festival strives to be a celebration of Miami and its people.
For submissions or information, see the Poetry Festival website.
Midwest
A virtual exhibition:
Selected Works by Guerrode Aldophe
Haitian American Museum of Chicago (HAMOC)
Closing date not available
Online at HAMOC
April 10 – 23, 2022
In HIS Word
A Project 22 live and virtual event of dynamic speaking and inspirational music hosted by Detroit Motor City churches.
7:00 p.m. nightly except Wednesdays
City Temple SDA Church
8816 Grand River Ave.
Detroit, MI
For more information, see Motor City Churches
Call for visual artists and artisans of Haitian descent
Bel Bagay Lakay Haitian Art and Crafts Festival
Space rental applications due April 30, 2022
for event July 30 & 31, 2022
Detroit, MI
For applications, see HNGD website
March 2022
March 14, 2022
Afro-Haitian Dance by Center for African and Diaspora Dance
6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
1368 Fulton Street, Brooklyn NY
For tickets, click here
March 15, 2022
Family workshop: Know your rights
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
NYC Department Of Education
To register, click here
March 18, 2022
Emeline Michel: Strings + Soul
Starting 8:30 p.m.
Hilton fashion district hotel, 152 W 26 St, NY, NY
For tickets, click here
March 25, 2022
Spin the party! The third spin
9:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m.
Little Haiti, Brooklyn NY 11211
For tickets, click here
Miami – March 2022
March 10, 2022
Pro+fit fitness class
6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Little Haiti Cultural Center, Miami, Fl 33137
To register, click here
March 26 – 27, 2022
Funnyhouse of a Negro
Saturday 26 March – Starting 7:00 p.m.
Sunday 27 March – Starting 3:00 p.m.
Little Haiti Cultural Center, Miami, Fl 33137
For tickets, click here
March 26, 2022
South Florida Island Cup
3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Ansin Sports Complex, Miami, Fl 33025
For tickets, click here
March 27, 2022
W.O.M.A.N
5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Little Haiti Cultural Center, Miami, Fl 33137
For tickets, click here
Midwest – March 2022
Through March 20, 2022
“Manifest” Group Art Exhibit
from the Jacmel Art Center
Artlink
300 E Main Street
Fort Wayne, IN
For more information, click here
Through March 11, 2022
Exhibition by artist Jean Yves Hector:
On the way home, all light was green
Haitian American Museum of Chicago HAMOC
4654 N Racine Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
For details, click here