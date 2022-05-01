A listing of free or low-cost happenings around Haitian communities in the U.S.

MAY 2022

New York City

May 1, 2022

Fet Kouzen

The Experience: is multifaceted… part educational, part spiritual, and an opportunity to pay homage to the ancestors. Join us to learn more about Haitian culture, Haitian spirituality, Haitian Vodou and the Lwa (Spirit Force) Kouzen Zaka.

4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

BKLYN commons rooftop

495 Flatbush Avenue

Brooklyn, NY

For tickets, purchase at Fet Kouzen

May 1- June 11, 2022

Jean-Michel Basquiat: Art and Objecthood

Exhibition of Basquiat’s art using found objects and

unconventional materials.

Nahmad Contemporary

980 Madison Avenue, Third Floor

New York, NY

For hours see Nahmad Contemporary

May 1, 2022 to May 8, 2022

Define Beautiful Art Gallery presents the works of

Harry Abilhomme

Solo art exhibit and sale

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

New Horizon 2

73-26 Yellowstone Blvd

Forest Hills, NY

For more information and tickets, please call:

718-236-2000 or 917-385-1594

May 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2022

Afro-Haitian Dance

Journey to the nanm (“soul” in Haitian Kreyol) of Afro-Haitian dance and become acquainted with the different Iwa (gods) in the Vodou religion

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Cumbe: Center for African and Diaspora dance

1368 Fulton Street

Brooklyn, NY 11216

For tickets, purchase through Cumbe

May 6, 2022

HAANY Power Summit: Building Bridges for Collective Empowerment

9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Virtual/online only

To register, visit the summit’s information page

May 7, 2022

Ti Kont – Exploring the untold stories about Ayiti’s historical flag

This “Ti Kont” program draws from Ayiti’s rich story-telling traditions to shape a narrative about the lived experiences of Haitian immigrants, their contribution to their immigrant communities, and their enduring connections to Ayiti.

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Fêtes de Fleur

110 Rogers Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11216

For tickets, purchase through Ti Kont

May 12, 2022

Haitian and Hilarious

Success St. Fleur Jr., most known for creating short videos online portraying his Mother (Mama Junior) and his upbringing in a strong religious Haitian-Caribbean household and also live sketch comedy shows.

Starting 7:00 p.m.

Carolines on Broadway

1626 Broadway

NY, NY 10109

For tickets, purchase through Times Square NYC

May 12 – June 2, 2022

New York African Film Festival: Visions of Freedom

May 12 opening night film: Freda — Gessica Généus’s feature directorial debut with post-screening discussion

led by journalist Vladimir Duthiers.

Film at Lincoln Center

70 Lincoln Center Plaza #4

New York, NY

See films, dates and associated festival locations at African Film NY

May 14, 2022

Haitian Culture Day

Ayiti Nou La Toujou (ANLT) Haitian Culture Day will feature a parade and street fair to celebrate, honor and uplift Haitian culture.

11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Life of Hope

1377 Brooklyn Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11203

For tickets, purchase through Haitian Culture Day

May 21, 2022

OMG Pop up: Haitian owned business edition

Discover new businesses through networking, shopping and having some fun! Vendors from food, drinks, skin care, candles, photography, travel and more!

2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Valencia’s event space

5407 Flatlands Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11234

For tickets, purchase through OMG Pop up

May 21, 2022

Jean-Jacques Dessalines documentary by Arnold Antonin

The documentary Jean-Jacques Dessalines: The Man Who Defeated Napoleon traces the complex story of Dessalines, a leader of the Haitian Revolution and first ruler of independent Haiti.

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

34 Woodland Avenue (inside Lathon Wider Community Center)

Stamford, CT 06902

For more information and tickets, visit the Ferguson Library

May 21, 2022

Michael Brun presents BAYO

5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Rooftop at pier 17

For more information and tickets, visit pier17ny

May 22, 2022

Dan + Claudia Zanes

Grammy Award-winning children’s performer Dan Zanes and Haitian-American music therapist / jazz vocalist Claudia Zanes, the now-married duo brings to Caramoor an all-ages, sensory-friendly concert of love-infused folk.

Starting 3:00 p.m.

Friends field

1310 E 4th St, Brooklyn, NY

For more information and tickets, visit Caramoor

May 25, 2022

The Dance Historian is in with Dasha Chapman

Dance scholar Dr. Dasha A. Chapman curates selections from and speaks about the Haitian folkloric dance materials held at the Jerome Robbins Dance Division at the Library for the Performing Arts.

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Online Only

New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

Dorothy and Lewis B. Cullman Center

To register, visit NY Public Library

May 28, 2022

Haitian Heritage Month Celebration

Haitian Diaspora United for Haiti puts Haitian Culture on the Spotlight combining Haitian Flag Day & Mother’s Day in one first class celebration for Haitian Heritage Month. LIVE performance by the legendary BEETHOVA OBAS!

Starting 7:00 p.m.

Garden City Casino Inc

51 Cathedral Avenue

Garden City, NY 11530

For tickets purchase, visit Casino

Miami

May 1, 2022

Little Haiti Book Festival

Free children’s education program on the move, GOGO MOAD, pops up at locations throughout Miami. Artist-led hands-on artmaking and fun family activities for children ages 5 and up.

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Little Haiti Cultural Complex

212-260 NE 59th Terrace,

Miami, FL

To learn more, visit GOGO MOAD

May 7, 2022

Taste of Haiti

North Miami Beach presents the biggest Haitian food festival by Haitian Culinary Alliance in the U.S.

4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

North Miami Beach City Hall

17011 Northeast 19th Avenue

North Miami Beach, FL

For information / vendors’ details, email Haitianculinaryalliance@gmail.com

or call (646) 344-2161

To register, visit Food Festival

May 14, 2022

Haitian Compas Festival — Day 1

Live performances by: T-Vice, Ekip, Klass, Vayb, Djakout #1, Zenglen, Oswald, K-Niway, Dro X Yani, Kenny Haiti, Misty Jean, Darline Desca and more

3:30 p.m.

Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater

16801 Miramar Pkwy

Miramar, FL

For tickets, purchase through Haitian Compas Festival

May 15, 2022

Haitian Compas Festival — Day 2

Live performances by: Harmonik, Nu Look, Kai, Enposib, Vag Lavi, NGMIX, Mechans-T, Team Madada, Pierre Jean, Roody Roodboy and more

3:30 p.m.

Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater

16801 Miramar Pkwy

Miramar, FL

For tickets, purchase through Haitian Compas Festival

May 15, 2022

Haitian Flag Day Celebration & Madame Gougousse Haiti Cup

Flag Day celebration finale bleue et rouge with Bedjine, K-dilak, Kreyol la, T-vice and more

4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

2555 NE 151st St

2555 Northeast 151st Street

North Miami Beach, FL

For tickets, purchase through Madame Gougousse

May 18, 2022

Haitian and Hilarious Comedy Tour: Broward

See the funniest Haitian comedians in the country as we celebrate Haitian Heritage Month at Dania Improv.

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Dania Improv

177 North Pointe Drive

#STE J105

Dania Beach, FL

For tickets, purchase through Dania Improv

May 18, 2022

Haitian Flag Day Dance Workout

Join Se Sa Entertainment for a 60-minute high-energy calorie-burning Haitian cultural dance experience. Bring your Haitian flags and wear your red and blue!

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Serenity Center For The Arts

1617 South State Road 7

North Lauderdale, FL

For tickets, purchase through Sa Sa Entertainment

May 19, 2022

2nd Annual “Haitian and Hilarious Comedy Tour”

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Miami Improv Comedy Club and Dinner Theater

3450 Northwest 83rd Avenue #224

Doral, FL

For tickets, purchase through Miami Improv

May 20, 2022

Sounds of Little Haiti Tabou Combo

A celebration of Haitian Heritage month with Tabou Combo and Klass.

7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Little Haiti Cultural Center

212 Northeast 59th Terrace

Miami, FL

For tickets, purchase through Little Haiti Tabou Combo

May 21, 2022

Haitian Cultural Heritage Celebration

Join the City of Miramar’s annual Haitian Cultural Celebration. Enjoy food, drinks and dancing to the music of live bands.

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Shirley Branca Park

6900 Miramar Parkway

Miramar, FL

For more information, call 954-602-3178.

To register, visit City of Miramar

Boston

May 13, 2022

Haitian Flag Day Breakfast and Reception

Celebrate this year’s Haitian Flag Day Breakfast at Boston City Hall.

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Boston City Hall

1 City Hall Square #500

Boston, MA

To register, visit Boston City Hall

May 15, 2022

Haitian-American Unity Parade 2022

The 20th Haitian-American Unity Parade will celebrate National Haitian Heritage Month

1:00 p.m.

Starts at Mattapan Square/Blue Hill Ave, Boston and

ends at Harambee Park in Dorchester.

For more information, please call (617) 417-8421

The Midwest

May 1 to May 29, 2022

The Tragedy of King Christophe

A play following the historical figure of Henri Christophe

Written by Aimé Césaire, directed by Lanise Antoine Shelley

The House Theatre of Chicago

B1543 W Division St.

Chicago, IL

For showtimes and tickets see the House Theatre

May 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2022

Dance Party with Djenane

Family orientated: Open to all ages and skill levels

Every Wednesday 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Afoutayi Creators Space

218 7th St E, Suite 100

St. Paul, MN

See details at the Creator Space

May 5, 12, 19 and 26

and Saturdays May 7, 14, 21, 28

Virtual Chante ak Fofo! Sing with Fofo!

Singer Florencia “Fofo” Pierre explains the

sounds and songs of Haitian stories.

Every Thursday 4:30-5:30 CDT Haitian folkloric songs

Every Saturday 1-2 pm CDT Haitian Vodou songs and culture

Afoutayi Creators Space

218 7th St E, Suite 100

St. Paul, MN

To register, see the Creator Space

May 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2022

Haitian Dance and Drumming

Every Friday 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m

Afoutayi Creators Space

218 7th St E, Suite 100

St. Paul, MN

See details at the Creator Space

May 7, 2022

Rasanble & Refresh

Family-oriented one-night-only shows with the Afoutayi

dance, music and arts company and invited guests.

Every first Saturday of the month.

Afoutayi Creators Space

218 7th St E, Suite 100

St. Paul, MN

Tickets available from the Creator Space

May 7, 2022

A Day with Aimé Césaire: Panel & Performance

The House Theatre in Partnership with The Poetry Foundation

Panel includes leading Haitian artists and Aimé Césaire scholars

2:00 p.m.

The Poetry Foundation

61 W. Superior St.

Chicago, Illinois

For details, see the Poetry Foundation

May 9 and May 16, 2022

Virtual Small Business Financial Workshops

Presented by Global Detroit, Huntington

National Bank and the U.S. Small Business

Administration (SBA)

May 9, 6:00 p.m.: How Business Banking Can

Move Your Business to the Next Level

May 16, 12:00 p.m.: SBA Information Session —

Resources to Support Your Business

To register, use the SBA link



May 10, 2022

Midnight Orgies and Incantations: Vodou and the Problem of “Possessed” Black Flesh from Haiti to Louisiana

Workshop with Assistant Professor Ahmad Greene-Hayes,

12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Northwestern University, Crowe Hall 1132

1860 Campus Drive,

Evanston, IL

For more details, call (847) 491-3611

May 12, 2022

Cette Maison (2022) with filmmaker Miryam Charles

Montréal-based filmmaker Miryam Charles makes her feature

debut and will appear for a discussion after the screening

7:00 p.m.

Block Museum of Art, Northwestern University

40 Arts Circle Drive

Evanston, IL

Tickets for this free event at the Block Museum

May 14, 2022

Haitian Flag Day Celebration and Community

Award Presentation

by the Haitian American Coalition of Chicago

Cocktail reception, awards and speakers

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Bordeau Griffin Design Center

8233-37 S. Princeton Ave.

Chicago, IL

For registration, see the Coalition website

May 19, 2022

Pate Making 101 with caterer Gizelle Jean-Simon

Presented by the Haitian American Professional Network

5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Bordeau Griffin Interiors

8233-37 S. Princeton

Chicago, IL

Register at Pate Making 101

May 21, 2022

14th Annual Haitian Flag Day Festival

organized by the Haitian Association of Indiana

10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park

2525 Conservatory Dr.

Indianapolis, IN

For details on specific events see HAINDY

Ongoing

A virtual exhibition:

Selected Works by Guerrode Aldophe

Haitian American Museum of Chicago (HAMOC)

Closing date not available

Online at HAMOC

Ongoing

Dr. Courtney Joseph Oral History Project

Online oral histories collected by a Haitian- American

historian as part of her research on Chicago’s

Haitian-American community.

Haitian American Museum of Chicago (HAMOC)

Online at Oral History Project of HAMOC

April 2022

NYC

April 1, 8, 22 and 29, 2022

Aprann Kreyol – Haitian Creole conversation hour

Basic intermediate level course of the Haitian Creole language

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

New York Public Library – Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library

455 Fifth Avenue

New York, NY

For more information and to register

April 2, 2022

Art Exhibition: Autism Awareness Month with special guest Alizee Saint-Louis

3:00 p.m.

Define Beautiful Art

73-26 Yellowstone Blvd.

Forest Hills, NY

For more information, see Define Beautiful Art

April 2, 2022

Tabou Combo & Tropicana d’Haiti

Starting at 8:00 p.m.

Bentley’s

1370 Ralph Avenue

Brooklyn NY

For tickets, purchase through Eventbrite

April 13, 2022

Garcelle Beauvais: Love me as I Am

In person event with Garcelle Beauvais, star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, for a conversation about her new memoir.

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The Strand Bookstore

3rd floor, Rare book room

New York, NY

For tickets, purchase at the Love Me website

April 17, 2022

Musician Beethova Obas en concert

7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Oulala Café and Lounge

428 Sunrise Highway

Lynbrook, NY

For tickets, purchase through Obras tickets

April 18, 25, 2022

Afro-Haitian Dance

Journey to the nanm (“soul” in Haitian Kreyol) of Afro-Haitian dance and become acquainted with the different Iwa (gods) in the Vodou religion

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Cumbe: Center for African and Diaspora dance

1368 Fulton Street

Brooklyn, NY 11216

For tickets, purchase through Afro-Haitian event

April 23, 2022

L’Union of Haitian Creatives

An event that seeks to celebrate and honor multifaceted individuals that are influencing and inspiring the Haitian community with a cocktail hour, entrepreneur’s panel and “Speed Konpa” Dance Class.

4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Valencias Eventspace

5407 Flatlands Ave, Brooklyn, NY

For tickets, see AllEvents.In

April 30, 2022

Ayisyen gen dwa! Vote se dwa nou!

Haitians have rights! Voting is our right!

Join the NYC Civic Engagement Commission for a community discussion on the importance of voting and civic participation

Starting 12:00 p.m.

Evangelical Crusade Christian Church

557 East 31 Street, Brooklyn, NY 11210

To register

April 30, 2022 to May 8, 2022

Define Beautiful Art Gallery Presents the works of

Harry Abilhomme

Solo art exhibit and sale

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

New Horizon 2

73-26 Yellowstone Blvd

Forrest Hills, NY 11375

For more information and tickets, call:

718-236-2000 or 917-385-1594

Miami

April 1 – 30, 2022

O, Miami Poetry Festival

Mixing site-specific events, community gatherings and poetry-in-public-places projects, the festival strives to be a celebration of Miami and its people.

For submissions or information, see the Poetry Festival website.

Midwest

A virtual exhibition:

Selected Works by Guerrode Aldophe

Haitian American Museum of Chicago (HAMOC)

Closing date not available

Online at HAMOC

April 10 – 23, 2022

In HIS Word

A Project 22 live and virtual event of dynamic speaking and inspirational music hosted by Detroit Motor City churches.

7:00 p.m. nightly except Wednesdays

City Temple SDA Church

8816 Grand River Ave.

Detroit, MI

For more information, see Motor City Churches

Call for visual artists and artisans of Haitian descent

Bel Bagay Lakay Haitian Art and Crafts Festival

Space rental applications due April 30, 2022

for event July 30 & 31, 2022

Detroit, MI

For applications, see HNGD website

March 2022



March 14, 2022

Afro-Haitian Dance by Center for African and Diaspora Dance

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

1368 Fulton Street, Brooklyn NY

For tickets, click here

March 15, 2022

Family workshop: Know your rights

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

NYC Department Of Education

To register, click here

March 18, 2022

Emeline Michel: Strings + Soul

Starting 8:30 p.m.

Hilton fashion district hotel, 152 W 26 St, NY, NY

For tickets, click here

March 25, 2022

Spin the party! The third spin

9:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m.

Little Haiti, Brooklyn NY 11211

For tickets, click here

Miami – March 2022

March 10, 2022

Pro+fit fitness class

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Little Haiti Cultural Center, Miami, Fl 33137

To register, click here

March 26 – 27, 2022

Funnyhouse of a Negro

Saturday 26 March – Starting 7:00 p.m.

Sunday 27 March – Starting 3:00 p.m.

Little Haiti Cultural Center, Miami, Fl 33137

For tickets, click here

March 26, 2022

South Florida Island Cup

3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Ansin Sports Complex, Miami, Fl 33025

For tickets, click here

March 27, 2022

W.O.M.A.N

5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Little Haiti Cultural Center, Miami, Fl 33137

For tickets, click here

Midwest – March 2022

Through March 20, 2022

“Manifest” Group Art Exhibit

from the Jacmel Art Center

Artlink

300 E Main Street

Fort Wayne, IN

For more information, click here

Through March 11, 2022

Exhibition by artist Jean Yves Hector:

On the way home, all light was green

Haitian American Museum of Chicago HAMOC

4654 N Racine Ave, Chicago, IL 60640

For details, click here