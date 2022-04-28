A listing of free or low-cost happenings around Haitian communities in the U.S.
MAY 2022
New York City
May 1, 2022
Fet Kouzen
The Experience: is multifaceted… part educational, part spiritual, and an opportunity to pay homage to the ancestors. Join us to learn more about Haitian culture, Haitian spirituality, Haitian Vodou and the Lwa (Spirit Force) Kouzen Zaka.
4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
BKLYN commons rooftop
495 Flatbush Avenue
Brooklyn, NY
For tickets, purchase at the website
May 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2022
Afro-Haitian Dance
Journey to the nanm (“soul” in Haitian Kreyol) of Afro-Haitian dance and become acquainted with the different Iwa (gods) in the Vodou religion
6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Cumbe: Center for African and Diaspora dance
1368 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11216
For tickets, purchase through Eventbrite
May 7, 2022
Ti Kont – Exploring the untold stories about Ayiti’s historical flag
This “Ti Kont” program draws from Ayiti’s rich story-telling traditions to shape a narrative about the lived experiences of Haitian immigrants, their contribution to their immigrant communities, and their enduring connections to Ayiti.
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Fêtes de Fleur
110 Rogers Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11216
For tickets, purchase through Eventbrite
May 12, 2022
Haitians and Hilarious
Success St. Fleur Jr., most known for creating short videos online portraying his Mother (Mama Junior) and his upbringing in a strong religious Haitian-Caribbean household and also live sketch comedy shows.
Starting 7:00 p.m.
Carolines on Broadway
1626 Broadway
NY, NY 10109
For tickets, purchase through Times Square NYC
May 14, 2022
Haitian Culture Day
Ayiti Nou La Toujou (ANLT) Haitian Culture Day will feature a parade and street fair to celebrate, honor and uplift Haitian culture.
11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Life of Hope
1377 Brooklyn Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11203
For tickets, purchase through Eventbrite
May 21, 2022
OMG Pop up show event – Haitian owned business edition
Discover new businesses through networking, shopping and having some fun! Vendors from food, drinks, skin care, candles, photography, travel and more!
2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Valencia’s event space
5407 Flatlands Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11234
For tickets, purchase through Eventbrite
May 21, 2022
Haitian Heritage month screening of Jean-Jacques Dessalines, the man who defeated Napoleon, a documentary by Arnold Antonin
The documentary Jean-Jacques Dessalines: The Man Who Defeated Napoleon traces the complex story of Dessalines, a leader of the Haitian Revolution and first ruler of independent Haiti.
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
34 Woodland Avenue (inside Lathon Wider Community Center)
Stamford, CT 06902
For more information and tickets, visit the website
May 21, 2022
Michael Brun presents BAYO
5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Rooftop at pier 17
For more information and tickets, visit pier17ny
May 22, 2022
Dan + Claudia Zanes
Family Event
Grammy Award-winning children’s performer Dan Zanes and Haitian-American music therapist / jazz vocalist Claudia Zanes, the now-married duo brings to Caramoor an all-ages, sensory-friendly concert of love-infused folk.
Starting 3:00 p.m.
Friends field
1310 E 4th St, Brooklyn, NY
For more information and tickets, visit Caramoor
May 25, 2022
The Dance Historian is in with Dasha Chapman
Dance scholar Dr. Dasha A. Chapman curates selections from and speaks about the Haitian folkloric dance materials held at the Jerome Robbins Dance Division at the Library for the Performing Arts.
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Online Only
New York Public Library for the Performing arts, Dorothy and Lewis B. Cullman Center
To register, visit Eventbrite
May 28, 2022
Haitian Heritage Month Celebration
Haitian Diaspora United for Haiti puts Haitian Culture on the Spotlight combining Haitian Flag Day & Mother’s Day in one first class celebration for Haitian Heritage Month. LIVE performance by the legendary BEETHOVA OBAS!
Starting 7:00 p.m.
Garden City Casino Inc
51 Cathedral Avenue
Garden City, NY 11530
For tickets purchase, visit Eventbrite
April 2022
NYC
April 1, 8, 22 and 29, 2022
Aprann Kreyol – Haitian Creole conversation hour
Basic intermediate level course of the Haitian Creole language
4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
New York Public Library – Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library
455 Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
For more information and to register
April 2, 2022
Art Exhibition: Autism Awareness Month with special guest Alizee Saint-Louis
3:00 p.m.
Define Beautiful Art
73-26 Yellowstone Blvd.
Forest Hills, NY
For more information, see Define Beautiful Art
April 2, 2022
Tabou Combo & Tropicana d’Haiti
Starting at 8:00 p.m.
Bentley’s
1370 Ralph Avenue
Brooklyn NY
For tickets, purchase through Eventbrite
April 13, 2022
Garcelle Beauvais: Love me as I Am
In person event with Garcelle Beauvais, star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, for a conversation about her new memoir.
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
The Strand Bookstore
3rd floor, Rare book room
New York, NY
For tickets, purchase at the Love Me website
April 17, 2022
Musician Beethova Obas en concert
7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Oulala Café and Lounge
428 Sunrise Highway
Lynbrook, NY
For tickets, purchase through Obras tickets
April 18, 25, 2022
April 23, 2022
L’Union of Haitian Creatives
An event that seeks to celebrate and honor multifaceted individuals that are influencing and inspiring the Haitian community with a cocktail hour, entrepreneur’s panel and “Speed Konpa” Dance Class.
4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Valencias Eventspace
5407 Flatlands Ave, Brooklyn, NY
For tickets, see AllEvents.In
April 30, 2022
Ayisyen gen dwa! Vote se dwa nou!
Haitians have rights! Voting is our right!
Join the NYC Civic Engagement Commission for a community discussion on the importance of voting and civic participation
Starting 12:00 p.m.
Evangelical Crusade Christian Church
557 East 31 Street, Brooklyn, NY 11210
To register
April 30, 2022 to May 8, 2022
Define Beautiful Art Gallery Presents the works of
Harry Abilhomme
Solo art exhibit and sale
6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
New Horizon 2
73-26 Yellowstone Blvd
Forrest Hills, NY 11375
For more information and tickets, call:
718-236-2000 or 917-385-1594
Miami
April 1 – 30, 2022
O, Miami Poetry Festival
Mixing site-specific events, community gatherings and poetry-in-public-places projects, the festival strives to be a celebration of Miami and its people.
For submissions or information, see the Poetry Festival website.
Midwest
A virtual exhibition:
Selected Works by Guerrode Aldophe
Haitian American Museum of Chicago (HAMOC)
Closing date not available
Online at HAMOC
April 10 – 23, 2022
In HIS Word
A Project 22 live and virtual event of dynamic speaking and inspirational music hosted by Detroit Motor City churches.
7:00 p.m. nightly except Wednesdays
City Temple SDA Church
8816 Grand River Ave.
Detroit, MI
For more information, see Motor City Churches
Call for visual artists and artisans of Haitian descent
Bel Bagay Lakay Haitian Art and Crafts Festival
Space rental applications due April 30, 2022
for event July 30 & 31, 2022
Detroit, MI
For applications, see HNGD website
March 2022
March 14, 2022
Afro-Haitian Dance by Center for African and Diaspora Dance
6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
1368 Fulton Street, Brooklyn NY
For tickets, click here
March 15, 2022
Family workshop: Know your rights
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
NYC Department Of Education
To register, click here
March 18, 2022
Emeline Michel: Strings + Soul
Starting 8:30 p.m.
Hilton fashion district hotel, 152 W 26 St, NY, NY
For tickets, click here
March 25, 2022
Spin the party! The third spin
9:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m.
Little Haiti, Brooklyn NY 11211
For tickets, click here
Miami – March 2022
March 10, 2022
Pro+fit fitness class
6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Little Haiti Cultural Center, Miami, Fl 33137
To register, click here
March 26 – 27, 2022
Funnyhouse of a Negro
Saturday 26 March – Starting 7:00 p.m.
Sunday 27 March – Starting 3:00 p.m.
Little Haiti Cultural Center, Miami, Fl 33137
For tickets, click here
March 26, 2022
South Florida Island Cup
3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Ansin Sports Complex, Miami, Fl 33025
For tickets, click here
March 27, 2022
W.O.M.A.N
5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Little Haiti Cultural Center, Miami, Fl 33137
For tickets, click here
Midwest – March 2022
Through March 20, 2022
“Manifest” Group Art Exhibit
from the Jacmel Art Center
Artlink
300 E Main Street
Fort Wayne, IN
For more information, click here
Through March 11, 2022
Exhibition by artist Jean Yves Hector:
On the way home, all light was green
Haitian American Museum of Chicago HAMOC
4654 N Racine Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
For details, click here