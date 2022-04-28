A listing of free or low-cost happenings around Haitian communities in the U.S.

MAY 2022

New York City

May 1, 2022

Fet Kouzen

The Experience: is multifaceted… part educational, part spiritual, and an opportunity to pay homage to the ancestors. Join us to learn more about Haitian culture, Haitian spirituality, Haitian Vodou and the Lwa (Spirit Force) Kouzen Zaka.

4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

BKLYN commons rooftop

495 Flatbush Avenue

Brooklyn, NY

For tickets, purchase at the website

May 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2022

Afro-Haitian Dance

Journey to the nanm (“soul” in Haitian Kreyol) of Afro-Haitian dance and become acquainted with the different Iwa (gods) in the Vodou religion

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Cumbe: Center for African and Diaspora dance

1368 Fulton Street

Brooklyn, NY 11216

For tickets, purchase through Eventbrite

May 7, 2022

Ti Kont – Exploring the untold stories about Ayiti’s historical flag

This “Ti Kont” program draws from Ayiti’s rich story-telling traditions to shape a narrative about the lived experiences of Haitian immigrants, their contribution to their immigrant communities, and their enduring connections to Ayiti.

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Fêtes de Fleur

110 Rogers Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11216

For tickets, purchase through Eventbrite

May 12, 2022

Haitians and Hilarious

Success St. Fleur Jr., most known for creating short videos online portraying his Mother (Mama Junior) and his upbringing in a strong religious Haitian-Caribbean household and also live sketch comedy shows.

Starting 7:00 p.m.

Carolines on Broadway

1626 Broadway

NY, NY 10109

For tickets, purchase through Times Square NYC

May 14, 2022

Haitian Culture Day

Ayiti Nou La Toujou (ANLT) Haitian Culture Day will feature a parade and street fair to celebrate, honor and uplift Haitian culture.

11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Life of Hope

1377 Brooklyn Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11203

For tickets, purchase through Eventbrite

May 21, 2022

OMG Pop up show event – Haitian owned business edition

Discover new businesses through networking, shopping and having some fun! Vendors from food, drinks, skin care, candles, photography, travel and more!

2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Valencia’s event space

5407 Flatlands Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11234

For tickets, purchase through Eventbrite

May 21, 2022

Haitian Heritage month screening of Jean-Jacques Dessalines, the man who defeated Napoleon, a documentary by Arnold Antonin

The documentary Jean-Jacques Dessalines: The Man Who Defeated Napoleon traces the complex story of Dessalines, a leader of the Haitian Revolution and first ruler of independent Haiti.

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

34 Woodland Avenue (inside Lathon Wider Community Center)

Stamford, CT 06902

For more information and tickets, visit the website

May 21, 2022

Michael Brun presents BAYO

5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Rooftop at pier 17

For more information and tickets, visit pier17ny

May 22, 2022

Dan + Claudia Zanes

Family Event

Grammy Award-winning children’s performer Dan Zanes and Haitian-American music therapist / jazz vocalist Claudia Zanes, the now-married duo brings to Caramoor an all-ages, sensory-friendly concert of love-infused folk.

Starting 3:00 p.m.

Friends field

1310 E 4th St, Brooklyn, NY

For more information and tickets, visit Caramoor

May 25, 2022

The Dance Historian is in with Dasha Chapman

Dance scholar Dr. Dasha A. Chapman curates selections from and speaks about the Haitian folkloric dance materials held at the Jerome Robbins Dance Division at the Library for the Performing Arts.

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Online Only

New York Public Library for the Performing arts, Dorothy and Lewis B. Cullman Center

To register, visit Eventbrite

May 28, 2022

Haitian Heritage Month Celebration

Haitian Diaspora United for Haiti puts Haitian Culture on the Spotlight combining Haitian Flag Day & Mother’s Day in one first class celebration for Haitian Heritage Month. LIVE performance by the legendary BEETHOVA OBAS!

Starting 7:00 p.m.

Garden City Casino Inc

51 Cathedral Avenue

Garden City, NY 11530

For tickets purchase, visit Eventbrite

April 2022

NYC

April 1, 8, 22 and 29, 2022

Aprann Kreyol – Haitian Creole conversation hour

Basic intermediate level course of the Haitian Creole language

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

New York Public Library – Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library

455 Fifth Avenue

New York, NY

For more information and to register

April 2, 2022

Art Exhibition: Autism Awareness Month with special guest Alizee Saint-Louis

3:00 p.m.

Define Beautiful Art

73-26 Yellowstone Blvd.

Forest Hills, NY

For more information, see Define Beautiful Art

April 2, 2022

Tabou Combo & Tropicana d’Haiti

Starting at 8:00 p.m.

Bentley’s

1370 Ralph Avenue

Brooklyn NY

For tickets, purchase through Eventbrite

April 13, 2022

Garcelle Beauvais: Love me as I Am

In person event with Garcelle Beauvais, star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, for a conversation about her new memoir.

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The Strand Bookstore

3rd floor, Rare book room

New York, NY

For tickets, purchase at the Love Me website

April 17, 2022

Musician Beethova Obas en concert

7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Oulala Café and Lounge

428 Sunrise Highway

Lynbrook, NY

For tickets, purchase through Obras tickets

April 18, 25, 2022

Afro-Haitian Dance

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Cumbe: Center for African and Diaspora dance

1368 Fulton Street

Brooklyn, NY 11216

For tickets, purchase through Afro-Haitian event

April 23, 2022

L’Union of Haitian Creatives

An event that seeks to celebrate and honor multifaceted individuals that are influencing and inspiring the Haitian community with a cocktail hour, entrepreneur’s panel and “Speed Konpa” Dance Class.

4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Valencias Eventspace

5407 Flatlands Ave, Brooklyn, NY

For tickets, see AllEvents.In

April 30, 2022

Ayisyen gen dwa! Vote se dwa nou!

Haitians have rights! Voting is our right!

Join the NYC Civic Engagement Commission for a community discussion on the importance of voting and civic participation

Starting 12:00 p.m.

Evangelical Crusade Christian Church

557 East 31 Street, Brooklyn, NY 11210

To register

April 30, 2022 to May 8, 2022

Define Beautiful Art Gallery Presents the works of

Harry Abilhomme

Solo art exhibit and sale

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

New Horizon 2

73-26 Yellowstone Blvd

Forrest Hills, NY 11375

For more information and tickets, call:

718-236-2000 or 917-385-1594

Miami

April 1 – 30, 2022

O, Miami Poetry Festival

Mixing site-specific events, community gatherings and poetry-in-public-places projects, the festival strives to be a celebration of Miami and its people.

For submissions or information, see the Poetry Festival website.

Midwest

A virtual exhibition:

Selected Works by Guerrode Aldophe

Haitian American Museum of Chicago (HAMOC)

Closing date not available

Online at HAMOC

April 10 – 23, 2022

In HIS Word

A Project 22 live and virtual event of dynamic speaking and inspirational music hosted by Detroit Motor City churches.

7:00 p.m. nightly except Wednesdays

City Temple SDA Church

8816 Grand River Ave.

Detroit, MI

For more information, see Motor City Churches

Call for visual artists and artisans of Haitian descent

Bel Bagay Lakay Haitian Art and Crafts Festival

Space rental applications due April 30, 2022

for event July 30 & 31, 2022

Detroit, MI

For applications, see HNGD website

March 2022



March 14, 2022

Afro-Haitian Dance by Center for African and Diaspora Dance

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

1368 Fulton Street, Brooklyn NY

For tickets, click here

March 15, 2022

Family workshop: Know your rights

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

NYC Department Of Education

To register, click here

March 18, 2022

Emeline Michel: Strings + Soul

Starting 8:30 p.m.

Hilton fashion district hotel, 152 W 26 St, NY, NY

For tickets, click here

March 25, 2022

Spin the party! The third spin

9:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m.

Little Haiti, Brooklyn NY 11211

For tickets, click here

Miami – March 2022

March 10, 2022

Pro+fit fitness class

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Little Haiti Cultural Center, Miami, Fl 33137

To register, click here

March 26 – 27, 2022

Funnyhouse of a Negro

Saturday 26 March – Starting 7:00 p.m.

Sunday 27 March – Starting 3:00 p.m.

Little Haiti Cultural Center, Miami, Fl 33137

For tickets, click here

March 26, 2022

South Florida Island Cup

3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Ansin Sports Complex, Miami, Fl 33025

For tickets, click here

March 27, 2022

W.O.M.A.N

5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Little Haiti Cultural Center, Miami, Fl 33137

For tickets, click here

Midwest – March 2022

Through March 20, 2022

“Manifest” Group Art Exhibit

from the Jacmel Art Center

Artlink

300 E Main Street

Fort Wayne, IN

For more information, click here

Through March 11, 2022

Exhibition by artist Jean Yves Hector:

On the way home, all light was green

Haitian American Museum of Chicago HAMOC

4654 N Racine Ave, Chicago, IL 60640

For details, click here