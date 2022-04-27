NEW YORK — In less than two months, New York state will hold its Democratic primary on June 28. A slate of major seats are up for grabs, including those for state assembly members, governor and federal congress members.

New York state has the second-highest number of Haitian-Americans at over 200,000, behind only Florida. For the upcoming primary, eight Haitian-Americans are currently on the ballot.

Here is a roundup of the candidates who will appear on your ballot, depending on where you live. The list is in order of office ranking.

Registration, both by mail and in-person, to vote in the primary must be completed by June 3.

Note: This roundup will be updated periodically ahead of the June 28 primary. To include a Haitian-American candidate in your city or county, email submissions@haitiantimes.com.

STATE ASSEMBLY

Kimberly Jean-Pierre, District 11

Photo from Suffolk County Dems.

Jean-Pierre is running for re-election to represent District 11 (Suffolk County) in the state assembly, where she is in her fourth term as an assemblymember.

In the assembly, she currently sits on six committees, including the Economic Development and Mental Health Committees.

Clyde Vanel, District 33

Photo from NY State Assembly.

Vanel, serving in his third term as assemblymember for District 33 in southeast Queens, will be running against Oster Bryan.

He is the chair of the Subcommittee on Internet and New Technology.

Rodneyse Bichotte-Hermelyn, District 42

Photo from the New York State Assembly.

Bichotte-Hermelyn, who is in her fourth term as assemblymember for central Brooklyn’s District 42, will be running against Victor Jordan.

She is the chair for two committees: the Task Force on Women’s Issues and the subcommittee on Oversight of Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises.

Pierre Albert, District 43

(Pierre Albert/Twitter photo)

First-time candidate Albert, a former program manager at the governor’s office of storm recovery, will face off against incumbent Brian Cunningham and hopefuls Jelanie Deshong and Tim Hunter for District 43’s assembly seat, which includes parts of Crown Heights and Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

Mathylde Frontus, District 46

Photo from the NY State Assembly.

Frontus is running against Dionne Brown-Jordan to represent District 46 in the state assembly.

Currently in her second term as an assemblymember, she is the chair of the Subcommittee on Minority Mental Health.

Phara Souffrant Forrest, District 57

Photo from the NY State Assembly.

Forrest is running for a second term to represent District 57 in the assembly, which comprises the neighborhoods of Fort Greene, Clinton Hill and Prospect Heights.

She is the member of seven committees, as well as the chair of the Subcommittee on Intergenerational Care.

CONGRESS

Carrié Solages, 4th Congressional District

File photo from the Long Island Herald.

Solages, brother of current assembly member Mathylde Frontus, will join five other candidates running for New York’s 4th Congressional District in southwest Long Island.

In addition to working as an attorney, he has served since 2012 as legislator for the 3rd Legislative District in Nassau County.

Vladimy Joseph, 12th Congressional District

Photo from Ballotpedia.

Joseph, a native of L’Estère in northwest Haiti, joins a crowded field of six other candidates to represent New York’s 12th Congressional District, which comprises parts of Manhattan and Queens.

GOVERNOR

Vladimy Joseph

Photo from Ballotpedia.

Joseph will also join the gubernatorial race against incumbent Kathy Hochul and six other challengers, including New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.