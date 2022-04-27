CAP-HAITIEN — One early morning last March, as flames shot out of her restaurant, Marjorie Martin could not bear to watch her restaurant — and dreams — go up in flames. She had long thought about opening the Sublime Bar Restaurant, and the idea finally came to fruition in 2019. In one morning, all that she had worked for was lost in about three hours.

A month later, Martin is still mourning the loss of Sublime. Though the restaurant is located just a two-minute walk from the nearest fire station, it took firefighters more than three hours to arrive, because they didn’t have a battery in their truck, Martin said.

“Even if you didn’t have a truck, nobody came to break down the door to see if there was somebody inside,” she said, raising her voice as she sat in a pickup truck in front of Sublime’s remains. “It’s expected. Everybody in Haiti knows that you fend for yourself. There’s no government institution.”

