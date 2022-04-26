WEST PALM BEACH — The family of a ranked junior tennis player, diagnosed with a rare form of an illness has launched a crowdfunding effort to help with his treatment. Mekhi Gbedey, 20, was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, with complications, and has been unable to compete in the United States Tennis Association competitions that once seemed so promising for the family.

“Mekhi is functioning at the level of an 80-year-old man, because his body cannot tolerate anything physical,” said Camille Etienne Gbedey, their Haitian-born mother.

Mekhi’s older brother Khaleel, 22, started the Go Fund Me page earlier this month to raise money for his sibling’s medical care. The family hopes the fundraiser will not only raise money for the expensive care they foresee, but also make the public aware. “Maybe there's a doctor out there who can help with [the specifics of] what's going on with Mekhi,” Etienne said.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.