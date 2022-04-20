By Murdith Joseph and Juhakenson Blaise

This is a developing story.

At least five people died and several others were injured after a small plane crashed in Carrefour, Port-au-Prince Apr. 20, the head of the police force in Carrefour told local outlets.

The pilot of the plane that was heading to Jacmel, Amado Gutierrez, was transported to the hospital, Pierre Samedi added.

A truck carrying merchandise and a tap tap pick-up truck flipped during the incident, which led to more people getting injured. They were getting transported to the hospital at the time of this writing.

“I am deeply saddened by the crash of a small plane on the road of Carrefour, which caused deaths and injuries,” Prime Minister Ariel Henry tweeted. “I send my sympathy to the families of the victims, whom this new tragedy has just plunged into the greatest desolation.”

Images circulating on social media show dead bodies lying on the pavement.

Police reported to the scene.