On May 6, the Haitian American Alliance of New York (HAA) is hosting its first annual power summit, titled “Building Bridges for Collective Empowerment.”

Held in correlation with Haitian Heritage Month, the goal of the summit is to address a variety of topics, including collective cultural trauma, advancing equity and unity, building stronger alliances for community and economic empowerment and uniting to create sustainable futures.

A plethora of influential Haitian figures from various backgrounds will attend the event. Novelist Edwidge Danticat will be the keynote speaker and circuit court judge Lionel Jean-Baptiste will be the distinguished speaker. Other panelists and presenters include neuropsychiatry researcher Jean-Lud Cadet, former university professor Carole Berotte Joseph and Haitian Times founder Garry Pierre-Pierre.

The goal of the event will be “to provide a platform where Haitian luminaries, leaders and Haitian organizations can network and form strong-lasting alliances towards building the bridge to a more empowered and cohesive Haitian diaspora,” according to the HAA.

Founded in 1996, the HAA serves as a nonprofit organization working to help Haitian-Americans in multiple avenues, including healthcare, education and politics.

The summit will be composed of speeches, workshops and breakout sessions. Those interested in attending the virtual event, which lasts from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., can register online via Eventbrite.