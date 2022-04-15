A listing of free or low-cost happenings around Haitian communities in the U.S.

April 2022

NYC

April 1, 8, 22 and 29, 2022

Aprann Kreyol – Haitian Creole conversation hour

Basic intermediate level course of the Haitian Creole language

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

New York Public Library – Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library

455 Fifth Avenue

New York, NY

For more information and to register

April 2, 2022

Art Exhibition: Autism Awareness Month with special guest Alizee Saint-Louis

3:00 p.m.

Define Beautiful Art

73-26 Yellowstone Blvd.

Forest Hills, NY

For more information, see Define Beautiful Art

April 2, 2022

Tabou Combo & Tropicana d’Haiti

Starting at 8:00 p.m.

Bentley’s

1370 Ralph Avenue

Brooklyn NY

For tickets, purchase through Eventbrite

April 13, 2022

Garcelle Beauvais: Love me as I Am

In person event with Garcelle Beauvais, star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, for a conversation about her new memoir.

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The Strand Bookstore

3rd floor, Rare book room

New York, NY

For tickets, purchase at the Love Me website

April 17, 2022

Musician Beethova Obas en concert

7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Oulala Café and Lounge

428 Sunrise Highway

Lynbrook, NY

For tickets, purchase through Obras tickets

April 18, 25, 2022

Afro-Haitian Dance

Journey to the nanm (“soul” in Haitian Kreyol) of Afro-Haitian dance and become acquainted with the different Iwa (gods) in the Vodou religion

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Cumbe: Center for African and Diaspora dance

1368 Fulton Street

Brooklyn, NY 11216

For tickets, purchase through Afro-Haitian event

April 23, 2022

L’Union of Haitian Creatives

An event that seeks to celebrate and honor multifaceted individuals that are influencing and inspiring the Haitian community with a cocktail hour, entrepreneur’s panel and “Speed Konpa” Dance Class.

4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Valencias Eventspace

5407 Flatlands Ave, Brooklyn, NY

For tickets, see AllEvents.In

Miami

April 1 – 30, 2022

O, Miami Poetry Festival

Mixing site-specific events, community gatherings and poetry-in-public-places projects, the festival strives to be a celebration of Miami and its people.

For submissions or information, see the Poetry Festival website.

Midwest

A virtual exhibition:

Selected Works by Guerrode Aldophe

Haitian American Museum of Chicago (HAMOC)

Closing date not available

Online at HAMOC

April 10 – 23, 2022

In HIS Word

A Project 22 live and virtual event of dynamic speaking and inspirational music hosted by Detroit Motor City churches.

7:00 p.m. nightly except Wednesdays

City Temple SDA Church

8816 Grand River Ave.

Detroit, MI

For more information, see Motor City Churches

Call for visual artists and artisans of Haitian descent

Bel Bagay Lakay Haitian Art and Crafts Festival

Space rental applications due April 30, 2022

for event July 30 & 31, 2022

Detroit, MI

For applications, see HNGD website

NYC – March 2022



March 14, 2022

Afro-Haitian Dance by Center for African and Diaspora Dance

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

1368 Fulton Street, Brooklyn NY

For tickets, click here

March 15, 2022

Family workshop: Know your rights

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

NYC Department Of Education

To register, click here

March 18, 2022

Emeline Michel: Strings + Soul

Starting 8:30 p.m.

Hilton fashion district hotel, 152 W 26 St, NY, NY

For tickets, click here

March 25, 2022

Spin the party! The third spin

9:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m.

Little Haiti, Brooklyn NY 11211

For tickets, click here

Miami – March 2022

March 10, 2022

Pro+fit fitness class

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Little Haiti Cultural Center, Miami, Fl 33137

To register, click here

March 26 – 27, 2022

Funnyhouse of a Negro

Saturday 26 March – Starting 7:00 p.m.

Sunday 27 March – Starting 3:00 p.m.

Little Haiti Cultural Center, Miami, Fl 33137

For tickets, click here

March 26, 2022

South Florida Island Cup

3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Ansin Sports Complex, Miami, Fl 33025

For tickets, click here

March 27, 2022

W.O.M.A.N

5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Little Haiti Cultural Center, Miami, Fl 33137

For tickets, click here

Midwest – March 2022

Through March 20, 2022

“Manifest” Group Art Exhibit

from the Jacmel Art Center

Artlink

300 E Main Street

Fort Wayne, IN

For more information, click here

Through March 11, 2022

Exhibition by artist Jean Yves Hector:

On the way home, all light was green

Haitian American Museum of Chicago HAMOC

4654 N Racine Ave, Chicago, IL 60640

For details, click here