A listing of free or low-cost happenings around Haitian communities in the U.S.
April 2022
NYC
April 1, 8, 22 and 29, 2022
Aprann Kreyol – Haitian Creole conversation hour
Basic intermediate level course of the Haitian Creole language
4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
New York Public Library – Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library
455 Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
For more information and to register
April 2, 2022
Art Exhibition: Autism Awareness Month with special guest Alizee Saint-Louis
3:00 p.m.
Define Beautiful Art
73-26 Yellowstone Blvd.
Forest Hills, NY
For more information, see Define Beautiful Art
April 2, 2022
Tabou Combo & Tropicana d’Haiti
Starting at 8:00 p.m.
Bentley’s
1370 Ralph Avenue
Brooklyn NY
For tickets, purchase through Eventbrite
April 13, 2022
Garcelle Beauvais: Love me as I Am
In person event with Garcelle Beauvais, star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, for a conversation about her new memoir.
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
The Strand Bookstore
3rd floor, Rare book room
New York, NY
For tickets, purchase at the Love Me website
April 17, 2022
Musician Beethova Obas en concert
7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Oulala Café and Lounge
428 Sunrise Highway
Lynbrook, NY
For tickets, purchase through Obras tickets
April 18, 25, 2022
Afro-Haitian Dance
Journey to the nanm (“soul” in Haitian Kreyol) of Afro-Haitian dance and become acquainted with the different Iwa (gods) in the Vodou religion
6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Cumbe: Center for African and Diaspora dance
1368 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11216
For tickets, purchase through Afro-Haitian event
April 23, 2022
L’Union of Haitian Creatives
An event that seeks to celebrate and honor multifaceted individuals that are influencing and inspiring the Haitian community with a cocktail hour, entrepreneur’s panel and “Speed Konpa” Dance Class.
4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Valencias Eventspace
5407 Flatlands Ave, Brooklyn, NY
For tickets, see AllEvents.In
Miami
April 1 – 30, 2022
O, Miami Poetry Festival
Mixing site-specific events, community gatherings and poetry-in-public-places projects, the festival strives to be a celebration of Miami and its people.
For submissions or information, see the Poetry Festival website.
Midwest
A virtual exhibition:
Selected Works by Guerrode Aldophe
Haitian American Museum of Chicago (HAMOC)
Closing date not available
Online at HAMOC
April 10 – 23, 2022
In HIS Word
A Project 22 live and virtual event of dynamic speaking and inspirational music hosted by Detroit Motor City churches.
7:00 p.m. nightly except Wednesdays
City Temple SDA Church
8816 Grand River Ave.
Detroit, MI
For more information, see Motor City Churches
Call for visual artists and artisans of Haitian descent
Bel Bagay Lakay Haitian Art and Crafts Festival
Space rental applications due April 30, 2022
for event July 30 & 31, 2022
Detroit, MI
For applications, see HNGD website
NYC – March 2022
March 14, 2022
Afro-Haitian Dance by Center for African and Diaspora Dance
6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
1368 Fulton Street, Brooklyn NY
For tickets, click here
March 15, 2022
Family workshop: Know your rights
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
NYC Department Of Education
To register, click here
March 18, 2022
Emeline Michel: Strings + Soul
Starting 8:30 p.m.
Hilton fashion district hotel, 152 W 26 St, NY, NY
For tickets, click here
March 25, 2022
Spin the party! The third spin
9:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m.
Little Haiti, Brooklyn NY 11211
For tickets, click here
Miami – March 2022
March 10, 2022
Pro+fit fitness class
6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Little Haiti Cultural Center, Miami, Fl 33137
To register, click here
March 26 – 27, 2022
Funnyhouse of a Negro
Saturday 26 March – Starting 7:00 p.m.
Sunday 27 March – Starting 3:00 p.m.
Little Haiti Cultural Center, Miami, Fl 33137
For tickets, click here
March 26, 2022
South Florida Island Cup
3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Ansin Sports Complex, Miami, Fl 33025
For tickets, click here
March 27, 2022
W.O.M.A.N
5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Little Haiti Cultural Center, Miami, Fl 33137
For tickets, click here
Midwest – March 2022
Through March 20, 2022
“Manifest” Group Art Exhibit
from the Jacmel Art Center
Artlink
300 E Main Street
Fort Wayne, IN
For more information, click here
Through March 11, 2022
Exhibition by artist Jean Yves Hector:
On the way home, all light was green
Haitian American Museum of Chicago HAMOC
4654 N Racine Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
For details, click here