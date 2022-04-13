PORT-AU-PRINCE — The National Association of Haitian Clerks, ANAGH, has called for a strike starting Apr. 12 to protest against salary disparities and discrimination in the judicial system.

ANAGH represents judicial clerks in 18 jurisdictions across Haiti. On local radio, its representatives said they want the government to respect a November 2021 agreement in which the Ministry of Justice promised to transfer power over the courts from the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP) to the Superior Council of the Judiciary (CSPJ), among other demands.

On Apr. 8, lawyers in Haiti’s Bar Association held a sit-in to demand that the government relocate the civil court to a safer area. Days prior on Apr. 4, CSPJ relocated the Dean’s Office to expedite urgent cases, instead of the entire courthouse, as had been requested.