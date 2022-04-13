PORT-AU-PRINCE — Christmane Dispose, a member of the Drivers Labor Union, was shot dead Apr. 11 in Santo 19, a member of the organization announced on Radio Caraibes.

Disposewas killed in his car in front of his house around 8:30 p.m., according to Drivers Labor Union coordinator Duclos Benissoit. A union member’s son found Dispose’s body after hearing the shots fired in Santo 19, a neighborhood north of Port-au-Prince.

Benissoit criticized Haiti National Police and the Department of Justice for mishandling the investigation. Two members of Haiti’s police came to the crime scene and did not call a justice of peace for an examination of the body and the crime scene, as a standard practice. He said before leaving, police simply called a funeral home to remove the body.