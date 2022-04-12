NEW YORK — One in every 35 mothers who gave birth in New York City were found to have a severe complication as a result of their pregnancy, city data shows. But the most recent data for mothers born in Haiti shows that one in 20 have suffered from the same severe maternal morbidity.

Black Maternal Health Week, a five-year-old advocacy and awareness initiative that first earned official recognition from the White House in 2021, kicked off Apr. 11 and ends Apr. 17. For health care leaders steeped in Haitian community health, the week is an opportunity to raise awareness and advocate especially for Haitian families and their unique challenges. But they hope the work continues well beyond Sunday.

“This work hopefully is going to be done every day, every week,” said Dr. Christina Pardo, an OB-GYN physician at SUNY Downstate who runs Sante Fanm Se Lavi, a health and wellness program, through the nonprofit Life of Hope Center.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.