BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS — The Haitian women’s soccer team recorded the largest victory in its history after rolling past the British Virgin Islands 21-0 during the 2023 World Cup qualifiers at A. O. Shirley Recreation Ground Apr. 9.

Among Les Grenadières, Roselord Borgellard and Batcheba Louis each tallied four goals while Roseline Eloissant and Mikerline Saint-Felix found the net three times each. Melchie Dumornay and Danielle Etienne were each on target twice. Kethna Louis and Nerilia Mondesir scored a goal apiece and British Virgin Islands defender Kara Lewis scored an own goal.

Haiti’s team is now on top of their group in the CONCACAF Women’s Championship, which also serves as the World Cup qualifiers. They won their three matches so far, outscoring their opponents 38-0.

Haiti will face Cuba in the Dominican Republic Apr. 12 in the World Cup qualifiers.