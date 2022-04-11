NEW YORK — Decades ago in Haiti, the family of Georges Leconte liked to escape the hustle-and-bustle of the capital for the coastal commune of Miragoane. During one such sojourn, when young Georges was about 6, his mother Louise had an asthma attack.

The family accompanied Louise in a makeshift ambulance, driving several hours back to Port-au-Prince, where she could receive appropriate care. Louise would recover, but the jarring incident and his mother’s chronic condition would shape young Georges’ future.

“[It was] a scary thing,” said Leconte, 61, of Teaneck, New Jersey, as he recalled the incident. “It always sort of inclined me to go into the health field, looking at asthma as one of the key things.”

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.