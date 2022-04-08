PORT-AU-PRINCE — Acting Prime Minister Ariel Henry laid a wreath of flowers at the Statue of Toussaint Louverture Thursday to commemorate the 219th death anniversary of the revolutionary leader.

“I kneel down at the foot of the monument dedicated to the memory of this great man, an emblematic figure in the fight for freedom for black people,” Henry said in a tweet.

Known as Father of Haiti, Louverture was an influential general during the Haitian Revolution against France in the late 1700s and early 1800s. He died in Fort de Joux, a castle-turned-prison in France on April 7,1803.