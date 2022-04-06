CAP-HAITIEN — Back in 2011, when Fénelon Jean-Manick, a street money changer, first heard about the $1.50 tax on remittances to fund a free education program in Haiti, he was hopeful.

But over the past decade, as the education program for middle schoolers failed to materialize, Jean-Manick and countless others have felt deceived and helpless. Saturday, when Jean-Manick learned from The Haitian Times that a lawsuit against former President Michel Martelly and other Haitian leaders and companies was proceeding in the United States, he began to feel hope.

“We were on our own,” said Jean-Manick, standing at a street corner, a stack of cash in hand. “No one was standing up for us. If we protested to ask where this $1.50 went, they would’ve shot and tear gassed us.”

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.