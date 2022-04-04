NEW YORK – In the two years since Title 42 was revived by the Trump administration, immigration advocates have protested the federal government’s use of the public health order that blocks access to the asylum process.

But as the Biden administration moves to end Title 42 starting May 23, some have called for more sustainable solutions for recent Haitian arrivals and those looking to enter the United States.

“People want to focus their attention on Title 42,” said Anastasie Senat, an immigration law professor at Roosevelt University and president of the Haitian American Lawyers Association of Illinois. “They should focus their attention on what the legislature has authorized, which is expedited removal.”

