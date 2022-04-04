PORT-AU-PRINCE — Immigration authorities repatriated nearly 25,000 Haitian adults and children over the last 13 and a half months, according to the International Organization for Migration, part of the United Nations.

About 90 percent of those returns during the period of January 1, 2021 to February 14, 2022, took place after September of last year.

During that month, September 19 to October 19, when a surge of Haitian migrants arrived at the U.S. southern border, 7,121 were repatriated. The average number of repatriations in recent months — October 2021 through February 2022— are fewer, with an average of 2,315 per month.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.