Najja Moon and Michelle Lisa Polissaint. Photo by Alexandra Martinez.

MIAMI — The O, Miami Poetry Festival is kicking off today and will last throughout the entire month of April across the city. Two Haitian-American creatives will be featuring individual works that fuse poetry and consciousness.

The goal of the festival, according to organizers, is to have Miami residents interact with poetry in captivating ways through installations, community gatherings and site-specific events.

Visual artist Michelle Lisa Pollisaint will make an appearance each Saturday throughout April at the Urban Oasis Project’s Farmer’s Market in Legion Park. During sessions, she will embroider a poem on donated garments highlighting the Haitian-American community’s roots in Miami-Dade County.

Poet Najja Moon will have her poetry featured inside a photo booth that will travel throughout the city.

The poem, titled “Portrait at 34,” will address the untimely death of Moon’s cousin, Kamilah Aisha Moon, herself also an award-winning poet recognized in literary circles.

“To rediscover this poem at the age of 34 in the midst of mourning her loss has encouraged her to do what she always assumed we would do while she is on this earth: collaborate,” said festival spokesperson Lisa Palley.

The festival, which will feature events both virtually and in-person, will also have multimedia performances, ceramic crafting sessions and a drag poetry slam.

The complete list of events, along with locations and online registration links for virtual programs, is available on the festival’s homepage.