The Midwest: Second in a series of profiles about cities in which people of Haitian descent are living.

INDIANAPOLIS — Will Indianapolis surpass Miami to become the new Haitian-American mecca? Probably not anytime soon, but a recent flood of Haitian-Americans is certainly shaping Indiana’s capital.

The city of just under 850,000 is known by many for two annual events — the world-famous 500-mile car race — the Indy 500 — and the college basketball association’s playoffs that it hosts. For others, the increase in the Haitian-American population is of greater interest as it is reflected in the growing number of Haitian-owned restaurants, new congregants at Creole-speaking churches and recently arrived immigrants trying to navigate the legal processes, social services and employment in Indiana.

