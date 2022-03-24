PORT-AU-PRINCE — The Haitian National Police (PNH) has arrested two members of the 400 Mawozo on various criminal gang activity, and a third suspect on unrelated fraud charges involving false visas to the Dominican Republic.

Alleged gang member Yonel Ciné was arrested on the weekend of Mar. 19 during a routine check in Mirebalais, PNH confirmed. He has confessed to being a member of the gang tied to numerous kidnappings and violent crimes.

Priseme Claumer was apprehended at Place Saint Pierre in Petion-Ville on Mar. 22 and is confirmed by PNH to be a member of the infamous gang.

Last month, police arrested Wesly Pierre on charges of fraud, extortions and title usurpation after the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police (DCPJ) received multiple complaints in recent months. Pierre is accused of using his social media to scam people by offering to purchase visas to the Dominican Republic. Police said Pierre then provided bogus travel documents, fake accounts to extort money and impersonated police.

Pierre is now in custody at the DCPJ pending legal action, informs the police.