JEREMIE — Eleven small earthquakes shook parts of southwestern Haiti during a 24-hour period, according to volcano tracking site Volcano Discovery.

A strong 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Jeremie at about 3 p.m. on March 23, the strongest quake in the Caribbean sea for the day, according to Volcano Discovery. Ten more quakes between magnitude 3.0 and 4.0 struck hours later. Finally, a moderate quake of Magnitude. 3.1 occurred at 12:50 a.m. in the early morning of March 24 northwest of Miragoâne.

On Oct. 24, 2021, the U.S. Geological Survey reported that a 4.1. magnitude earthquake struck Jérémie. No damage was reported. For more than a decade — since the 2010 quake in Haiti, which claimed at least 250,000 lives and displaced nearly 1 million people — residents in the southern parts of Haiti have reported feeling scores of tremors.

In August last year, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti, devastating many cities in Haiti’s southern region — including Les Cayes, Jeremie, Saint Louis du Sud, Aquin, Petit Trou de Nippes, Anse-a-Veau and Cavaillon. More than 2,200 people have died.