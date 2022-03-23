UNICEF Haiti/2019/Roger Lemoyne

Nearly half of the Haitian population does not have access to drinking water, the International Action for Human Rights (AIDH) said on World Water Day, local daily Le Nouvelliste reported.

World Water Day, held Mar. 22 since 1993, focuses on the importance of access to fresh water to people.

AIDH said that access to water is a recognized right of every individual. In its published report, the group says 54.8% of the Haitian population has access to drinking water. That makes Haiti the country with the lowest drinking water coverage in the Caribbean.

Haitian authorities must act to guarantee access to water for the entire population, the group says, particularly in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince.