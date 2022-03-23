Participants can learn about the country’s landscape and bio-economy. Photo courtesy of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Haiti is to be the featured country Mar. 23 at the Dubai World Expo 2020, an international fair dedicated to technological, commercial, tourist and cultural exchanges. The Haiti Pavilion themed “a land of resilient people transitioning to renewable energy.”

Several Haitian officials and members of the private sector are part of the delegation.

“Our country will be distinguished by various shows and cultural events at the “Haiti Pavilion” which is intended to be the mirror of what is the most beautiful and authentic we can offer,” reads a statement from interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s office.



For more than 100 years World Expos have provided a platform to showcase the greatest innovations that have shaped the world we live in today. The Dubai event, which opened in October 2021 and ends Mar. 31, promises opportunities for investors to establish partnerships and trade.