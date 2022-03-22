CAP-HAITIEN — Goal, a sports news outlet, has named Haitian midfielder Melchie ‘Corventina’ Dumornay as the best young woman soccer player in the world Mar. 22.

“[When I heard], I was in the locker room and I cried out in surprise and joy,” Dumornay, 18, told Goal. “For me, it’s a step, which makes me want to work more to achieve more.”

Goal’s top 20 list of young women players was selected by the outlet’s journalists and is known as the NXGN list. The journalists ranked players born on or after January 1, 2003.

Dumornay racked four goals and four assists for French club Stade de Reims in 10 games since joining them in September 2021. Before that last year, she led Association Sportive Tigresses to the Haitian Women’s Soccer Championship final, but they lost in that game. She scored Tigresses’ goal in that encounter.

Dumornay was Goal’s fifth best young player in 2020 and 2021.

In a 2020 exclusive interview with The Haitian Times, the Mirebalais native, then 16, spoke about wanting to reach the top rung of the sport. She was discovered by local coach Jean-Claude Josaphat while training with other girls at Association Sportive Mirebalais’ field when she was 10. Josaphat then took her to Haiti’s youth national teams’ training sessions. Dumornay has since played for Haiti’s Under-15, U-17, U-20 and senior teams.

After being named Goal’s best young player, Stade de Reims’ coach Amandine Miquel believes that Dumornay has a lot more to offer.

“I think she’s only at 30 percent of her level right now,” Miquel told Goal. “To me, she will be one of the best players in the world in the coming years.”