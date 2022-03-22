WASHINGTON, DC — On the anniversary of a public health order that has resulted in the deportation of thousands of Haitian refugees, advocates gathered in the nation’s capital to demand that the Biden administration discontinue the policy.

The order, called Title 42 , is a long-standing rule that can be invoked to protect the public’s health. It was reinstated by the Trump Administration when the Covid-19 pandemic emerged two years ago. Title 42 blocks refugees’ access to the asylum process on public health grounds.

“Title 42 has been used brutally against us Haitians, our community,” said Jerome Herold, a Brooklyn-based pastor, in a phone interview as he rallied in Washington, D.C. “Even the United Nations has called on the U.S. to lift this discriminatory policy.”

