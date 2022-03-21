Jean Elie has been working in the film and television industry for over a decade. Photo by Jesse Lin.

Haitian-American actor Jean Elie, of HBO’s “Insecure”, is creating a new series slated to air on AMC Networks’ Allblk, which showcases entertainment by and starring Black creatives, according to its official website.

Titled “Send Help”, the series will also star Elie in the role of Fritz, a first-generation Haitian-American who moves from Massachusetts to Los Angeles, hoping to make it big in Tinsel Town. Along the way, he deals with a variety of challenges, including family issues and doubting his own ability in Hollywood’s superficial and hierarchical industry.

Mike Gauyo of the Netflix show “Ginny & Georgia” also serves as the series’ co-creator, which he said chronicles the realistic experiences faced by Haitian-Americans in the U.S. today.

“This is a series about Haitian people just existing,” he said to Deadline. “Not as caricatures or stereotypes, but as fully formed, normalized human beings sharing the same space as everyone else, while sharing unique experiences that feel universal.”

Production on the series, which will have a total of seven episodes in its first season, is expected to begin in early 2023. An air date is intended for the fall of that year.