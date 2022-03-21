SAN JUAN DE LOS LAGOS, Mexico — Haiti’s amputee soccer team has qualified for the 2022 World Amputee Football Federation World Cup after overpowering El Salvador, 5-1 in the qualifying match held Mar. 20 at Campo Santa Lucia Proan.

Stanley Gustave and Saviola Charles each found the net twice and John Spinoza once for the Grenadiers during the encounter.

Haiti finished first in the North and Central America group after triumphing over Mexico, 3-1, tying with Costa Rica, 0-0, losing to the United States, 3-1, and defeating El Salvador, 5-1.

The 2022 Amputee World Cup is scheduled to take place in October in Turkey, and will be Haiti’s fifth appearance in the international competition.

The Haitian Association of Amputee Soccer was founded in June 2010, five months after the 2010 earthquake in Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas left thousands without limbs.