PORT-AU-PRINCE — Two police officers and 14 suspects were killed in a series of operations that began in February, according to the Haitian National Police, or PNH. Two officers were also injured, 233 arrests were made and eight firearms were confiscated.

The suspects face an array of charges, including illegal possession of firearms‚ violation [sexual abuse], violation of a minor, illicit trafficking of marijuana and forcible confinement, or kidnapping.

Forty of the arrests and 14 people killed occurred during an operation in Croix-des-Bouquets, police said. They seized three firearms, including an M14 and T65 assault rifles, and three vehicles.

The town has remained a challenge for PNH to control, and many residents have fled the town in fear for their lives. In February, heavily armed gangs erected barricades around the town, cutting off access to Port-au-Prince and neighboring areas for six days, local media reported.

Officers also freed a woman who had been kidnapped during an operation carried out in Torcel, a locality in Tabarre. The victim was abducted from Thomassin 44 on the evening of Mar. 14, PNH reported via its Twitter account.