SAN JUAN DE LOS LAGOS, Mexico — Haiti’s amputee soccer team’s coach Rochenel Pierre calls Saturday’s upcoming game versus the United States a “life or death” battle. Through this game, he explains his view, Les Grenadiers could qualify for the World Cup and that would show Haiti in a positive light.

“We want to let them know that Haiti is more than [politics],” Pierre said, speaking by phone from Mexico ahead of the Mar. 19 match. “That’s our main motivation. We have a lot of positive things there.”

Haiti will square up against the U.S. at Campo Santa Lucia Proan in San Juan de los Lagos, Mexico at 9:00 p.m. ET in the World Amputee Football Federation’s World Cup qualifiers. The game will be streamed on San Juan TV’s Facebook page.

