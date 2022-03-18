NORTH MIAMI — At age 10, Santra Denis lost her father. Four years later, her mother Mona Denis also died, leaving Denis keenly aware that life can be short.

"I've seen people here today and gone tomorrow," said Denis, now 37, toggling between English and Creole. "So I live every day knowing that it's a gift. It's not promised.”

“I'm serious about what God put [here] me to do,” she added, during an interview at Cafe Creme in North Miami. “I don't want to reflect back and wish I could've done things."

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.