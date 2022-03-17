In recent weeks, clashes between migrant groups in Tapachula, Mexico have become more frequent, according to local media. (Photo by EFE/ Juan Manuel Blanco)

BROOKLYN — Groups of migrants in Tapachula, Mexico have gotten into several confrontations stemming from efforts to access the National Institute of Migration’ local offices, according to media reports.

Various Latin American migrants demanding migration documents blocked a road behind the migration office building Mar. 11, but were dispersed by Haitians and African migrants, Excelsior outlet reported.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexico’s president, toured the region and offered visas to 150 migrants protesting during a press conference, reported Stamford Advocate.

Conato de pleito entre Haitianos y Migrantes latinos en #Tapachula

Conato en oficinas de regularización migratoria #Tapachula , se logró mantener la calma, Armados con piedras y palos Haitanos retuvieron a migrantes centroamericanos, motivo querían ser atendidos ellos primero. pic.twitter.com/OpjNUK2swF — Cristian Alegría  (@CrisAlegria_) March 11, 2022

National Migration Institute officials reaffirmed in a press release that same day their commitment to “sustaining a humanitarian policy based on safe, organized and legal migration”. It highlighted that 800 humanitarian visas were handed to migrants from various nationalities the previous day.