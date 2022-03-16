County Legislator Carrié Solages, of Lawrence, is running for the 4th Congressional District seat. Long Island Herald file photo.

NEW YORK — Nassau County’s Legislator for the 3rd Legislative District, Carrié Solages, announced earlier this month that he will run for the United States 4th Congressional District seat to represent Long Island.

Solages, an attorney, will join two other Democratic candidates in the June 28 primary election after incumbent Kathleen Rice, a Democrat, announced she will not pursue re-election. If he wins, Solages would be the second Haitian-American to serve in Congress.

Solages, 42, has served in his current position as legislator for the 3rd Legislative District for Nassau County since 2012, representing the Long Island neighborhoods of Elmont, Valley Stream, South Floral Park, Inwood, Lawrence and North Woodmere. He is the sister of New York State Assembly Member Michaelle Solages, who represents Assembly District 22 encompassing parts of Queens and Nassau County.

Throughout Solages’ term as legislator, he has focused on installing widespread locations for COVID-19 testing and promoting safer roads throughout the district. He has also hosted an apprenticeship program to help Nassau and Suffolk County residents pursue careers in construction.

Solages said that if he is elected to Congress, he plans to focus on expanding programs like the county’s property assessment process, which ensures that each property unit is taxed accurately.

“I chose to run because our county and our country are still hurting as we recover from two years of stagnation,” Solages told Newsday, the area’s local publication. “Our region desperately needs strong political leaders who can produce results. My campaign for U.S. Congress seeks to unify frustrated citizens within the Fourth Congressional District.”

Other candidates for the seat include fellow county legislator Siela Bynoe and Laura Gillen, who previously served as a supervisor for the town of Hempstead.