PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haitian National Police Officer Henry Marc Milians was shot dead last week in Canaan, according to local daily Le Nouvelliste.

Milians had been assigned to the Central Direction of the Judicial Police. Details about the shooting were not immediately provided.

The killing is the latest death in the ranks of the police, whose officers are known to be outgunned and often outnumbered by gangs around the capital.

In a Mar. 11 tweet, PNH denied rumors that the residence of interim director Frantz Elbé has been under attack. The tweet did confirm, however, that heavy gunfire had been heard around Elbé’s home.