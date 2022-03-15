PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haitian National Police (PNH) officials have appointed three divisional commissioners as departmental directors, the agency said via Twitter last week. The changes come as PNH faces criticism over gangs and kidnapping cases across the country.

Alann Serge Jolicoeur, formerly head of the police in the South Department, is the new departmental director for the West. Jean Bazelais Bornelus and Cadostin Marc-André are the new departmental directors of the South and North-East, respectively.