NEW YORK – Edu Hermelyn has resigned from his position as a senior advisor in the city’s Department of Social Services, less than two weeks after his appointment to the role, according to The CITY.

Hermelyn, who currently serves as Democratic Party district leader, was appointed senior advisor for strategic initiatives in early March. His resignation came March 11, the same day he was asked by reporters about city rules prohibiting high-level appointees from holding political roles like district leader.

A City Hall spokesperson spoke to The CITY about Hermelyn’s resignation, according to the outlet’s March 13 report.

During a weekend press conference, according to The CITY, Mayor Eric Adams said a Human Resources error caused Hermelyn to be placed in a managerial position.

“Once that was identified, we rectified,” Adams said. “When things are brought to me, you know me, I get stuff done. No reason to act like, ‘Let’s see if we can cover something up.’ No. It was wrong.”

Hermelyn is the district leader for New York State Assembly District 43. He is married to Brooklyn Democratic Party leader Rodneyse Bichotte-Hermelyn, who represents Assembly District 42, in Albany.

Even before his resignation became public, reform-minded Democrats were critical of Hermelyn assuming the position.

“The conflicts of interest are clear. A district leader appointed by the Party Chair — his spouse — now gets a government job from an elected official that he supported,” said Tony Melone, communications director for the New Kings Democrats.