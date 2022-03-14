WASHINGTON, DC – An amendment to assess the United States’ efforts to combat Haitian kidnapping and armed violence has passed the Senate and is now with President Joe Biden, according to The Hill.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) originally introduced the amendment after 17 missionaries from Christian Aid Ministries in Ohio were kidnapped outside Port-au-Prince in October 2021.

“I’m pleased that all of these missionaries are now safe, but the U.S. government needs a whole-of-government approach to better address this problem, and this amendment will help take steps to do just that,” Senator Portman said in a press release last week.

