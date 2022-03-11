At least 14 Haitian college students were evacuated from Russia to Poland as the war on Ukraine continues unabated.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs planned the evacuation because of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, according to Juno7 news site.

The Haitian students had been living in Belgorod, a city located near the Russia-Ukraine border. They traveled to Moscow by bus before going on to Warsaw, the capital of Poland.

Fifteen more students will make the same trip Mar. 11.

Another group already traveled from Ukraine to Slovakia, the Office of the Prime Minister announced Mar. 1. It is unclear how many students were in the group, some of whom have since fled to Prague, Czech Republic and Poland.