CAP-HAITIEN — A Colonial-era building that houses businesses and a university caught on fire during the wee hours of Mar. 10, according to local reports.

The colorful two-story building, built before Haiti’s Revolution, is a well-known structure in downtown Cap-Haitien. Freedom University of Haiti, Li Bon shop, Dato storage and Sublime Bar Restaurant are among the enterprises burned in the structure at Rue 19 B and Rue 20 B.

No deaths or injuries were reported.

The fire was caused by an electrical circuit, according to Vant Bèf Info. Firefighters reported to the scene two hours after the fire started, according to Sakapfet Okap.

Cap-Haitien has seen many fires in recent months, including the fuel tanker explosion that left at least 90 people dead in the Samari neighborhood last December and the Royal Institution of Cap-Haitien on Feb. 7.