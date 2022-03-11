BROOKLYN – During 2022, District 42 Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte-Hermelyn said she will fight to double discretionary spending in the state’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises Program (MWBE) to $1 million, while also championing legislation for cameras on subway platforms and protections against racially motivated claims to law enforcement.

“At the most basic level that’s what government is about, helping people,” said Bichotte-Hermelyn, speaking during her annual State of the District virtual event, broadcast on YouTube and Facebook.

District 42 encompasses portions of Flatbush, East Flatbush, Midwood and Ditmas Park, containing the Little Haiti district. It largely serves as the cultural center of New York’s Haitian community. Bichotte-Hermelyn has represented the district since 2015 and chairs the Brooklyn Democratic Party.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.