DOMINICAN REPUBLIC — Haiti’s Under-20 Women’s Youth National Team was knocked out of the CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship in the quarterfinals after losing to the United States, 6-0, at Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium in the Dominican Republic.

Les Grenadières reached the quarterfinals after defeating Cuba, drawing with Guatemala and Jamaica in the group stage before beating Guyana in the quarterfinals.

The U-20 tournament kicked off Feb.16 with 30 teams competing for the remaining spots in the CONCACAF W Championship in July 2022. The teams are split into five groups, with matches taking place across February and April. Winners of the six groups will join Canada and the United States in the summer championship.

Teams will then compete in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.