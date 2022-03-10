NEW YORK – A $1.5 trillion spending bill to fund the United States government through September also contains reporting requirements aimed at fostering development in Haiti and bringing accountability for crimes and human rights abuses in the country — including a report on the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

U.S. lawmakers reached a deal March 9 on the far-reaching 2,741-page spending bill, which requires the Secretary of State and other federal officials to submit a report to Congress on the July 2021 assassination within 90 days of the bill’s enactment. Among other elements, that report should include a description of U.S. support for the unresolved investigation into the murder, disclosures on any “foreign persons” previously employed by the U.S. government who participated and an assessment of the intent of the murder’s masterminds.

Two detained suspects in the assassination, Rodolphe Jaar and Joseph Vincent, previously worked as informants for the U.S. government, Reuters and the Associated Press have reported.

