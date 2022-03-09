JÉRÉMIE — Three moderate earthquakes shook Haiti’s Grande-Anse Department in the early morning hours of Mar. 8, according to volcano tracking site Volcano Discovery.

A moderate magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck just after midnight about 12 kilometers Northwest of Jérémie. Two other earthquakes of magnitude 3.1 and 4.0 struck about an hour after.

No damage was reported, but some activities stalled as parents kept children home for fear of a stronger shock and potential damage.​​

On Oct. 24, 2021, the U.S. Geological Survey reported that a 4.1. magnitude earthquake struck Jérémie. No damage was reported. For more than a decade — since the 2010 quake in Haiti, which claimed at least 250,000 lives and displaced nearly 1 million people — residents in the southern parts of Haiti have reported feeling scores of tremors.