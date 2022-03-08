MIRABELLE, HAITI — Cut open a Madan Fransik mango, and the sweet taste, delicious smell and intense yellow-orange of its flesh can make for a yummy treat — desired by people throughout the world. More than ten years ago, the Haitian Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MCI) recognized those characteristics and something else: an opportunity, through technology, to help farmers receive a better price in overseas markets.

MCI, with funding from the World Bank, brought in AgriLedger, the company that developed a Distributed Ledger Technology, or DLT — a series of databases shared and accessed by many people — from grower to purchaser. That was in 2019.

Now, AgriLedger plans to embark on a new venture in spring to expand on what was learned.

