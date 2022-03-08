Low-cost happenings

A listing of free or low-cost happenings around Haitian communities in the U.S.

NYC – March 2022

March 14, 2022
Afro-Haitian Dance by Center for African and Diaspora Dance

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
1368 Fulton Street, Brooklyn NY
For tickets, click here 

March 15, 2022
Family workshop: Know your rights

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
NYC Department Of Education
To register, click here 

March 18, 2022
Emeline Michel: Strings + Soul

Starting 8:30 p.m.
Hilton fashion district hotel, 152 W 26 St, NY, NY
For tickets, click here

March 25, 2022
Spin the party! The third spin

9:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m.
Little Haiti, Brooklyn NY 11211
For tickets, click here 

Miami – March 2022

March 10, 2022
Pro+fit fitness class

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Little Haiti Cultural Center, Miami, Fl 33137
To register, click here 

March 26 – 27, 2022
Funnyhouse of a Negro

Saturday 26 March – Starting 7:00 p.m. 
Sunday 27 March – Starting 3:00 p.m.
Little Haiti Cultural Center, Miami, Fl 33137
For tickets, click here 

March 26, 2022
South Florida Island Cup

3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Ansin Sports Complex, Miami, Fl 33025
For tickets, click here 

March 27, 2022
W.O.M.A.N

5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Little Haiti Cultural Center, Miami, Fl 33137
For tickets, click here 

Midwest – March 2022

Through March 20, 2022
“Manifest” Group Art Exhibit 
from the Jacmel Art Center

Artlink
300 E Main Street
Fort Wayne, IN 
For more information, click here

Through March 11, 2022
Exhibition by artist Jean Yves Hector: 
On the way home, all light was green

Haitian American Museum of Chicago HAMOC
4654 N Racine Ave, Chicago, IL 60640 
For details, click here

J.O. Haselhoef

J.O. Haselhoef is the author of “Give & Take: Doing Our Damnedest NOT to be Another Charity in Haiti.” She co-founded "Yonn Ede Lot" (One Helping Another), a nonprofit that worked with volunteer groups in La Montagne ("Lamontay"), Haiti from 2007-2013. She lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

