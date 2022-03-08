A listing of free or low-cost happenings around Haitian communities in the U.S.
NYC – March 2022
March 14, 2022
Afro-Haitian Dance by Center for African and Diaspora Dance
6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
1368 Fulton Street, Brooklyn NY
For tickets, click here
March 15, 2022
Family workshop: Know your rights
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
NYC Department Of Education
To register, click here
March 18, 2022
Emeline Michel: Strings + Soul
Starting 8:30 p.m.
Hilton fashion district hotel, 152 W 26 St, NY, NY
For tickets, click here
March 25, 2022
Spin the party! The third spin
9:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m.
Little Haiti, Brooklyn NY 11211
For tickets, click here
Miami – March 2022
March 10, 2022
Pro+fit fitness class
6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Little Haiti Cultural Center, Miami, Fl 33137
To register, click here
March 26 – 27, 2022
Funnyhouse of a Negro
Saturday 26 March – Starting 7:00 p.m.
Sunday 27 March – Starting 3:00 p.m.
Little Haiti Cultural Center, Miami, Fl 33137
For tickets, click here
March 26, 2022
South Florida Island Cup
3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Ansin Sports Complex, Miami, Fl 33025
For tickets, click here
March 27, 2022
W.O.M.A.N
5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Little Haiti Cultural Center, Miami, Fl 33137
For tickets, click here
Midwest – March 2022
Through March 20, 2022
“Manifest” Group Art Exhibit
from the Jacmel Art Center
Artlink
300 E Main Street
Fort Wayne, IN
For more information, click here
Through March 11, 2022
Exhibition by artist Jean Yves Hector:
On the way home, all light was green
Haitian American Museum of Chicago HAMOC
4654 N Racine Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
For details, click here