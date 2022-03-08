A listing of free or low-cost happenings around Haitian communities in the U.S.

NYC – March 2022



March 14, 2022

Afro-Haitian Dance by Center for African and Diaspora Dance

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

1368 Fulton Street, Brooklyn NY

For tickets, click here

March 15, 2022

Family workshop: Know your rights

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

NYC Department Of Education

To register, click here

March 18, 2022

Emeline Michel: Strings + Soul

Starting 8:30 p.m.

Hilton fashion district hotel, 152 W 26 St, NY, NY

For tickets, click here

March 25, 2022

Spin the party! The third spin

9:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m.

Little Haiti, Brooklyn NY 11211

For tickets, click here

Miami – March 2022

March 10, 2022

Pro+fit fitness class

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Little Haiti Cultural Center, Miami, Fl 33137

To register, click here

March 26 – 27, 2022

Funnyhouse of a Negro

Saturday 26 March – Starting 7:00 p.m.

Sunday 27 March – Starting 3:00 p.m.

Little Haiti Cultural Center, Miami, Fl 33137

For tickets, click here

March 26, 2022

South Florida Island Cup

3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Ansin Sports Complex, Miami, Fl 33025

For tickets, click here

March 27, 2022

W.O.M.A.N

5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Little Haiti Cultural Center, Miami, Fl 33137

For tickets, click here

Midwest – March 2022

Through March 20, 2022

“Manifest” Group Art Exhibit

from the Jacmel Art Center

Artlink

300 E Main Street

Fort Wayne, IN

For more information, click here

Through March 11, 2022

Exhibition by artist Jean Yves Hector:

On the way home, all light was green

Haitian American Museum of Chicago HAMOC

4654 N Racine Ave, Chicago, IL 60640

For details, click here