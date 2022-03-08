NEW YORK – Immigration authorities say they plan to return 356 refugees to Haiti, after their boat ran aground off the coast of Key Largo, Florida over the weekend.

Law enforcement rescued 158 of the refugees from the water on March 6 after they attempted to swim ashore. Currently in Border Patrol custody, they will be interviewed and processed for removal proceedings, according to United States Customs and Border Protection. Another 198 refugees are on a Coast Guard vessel and are pending repatriation to Haiti.

“We are fortunate to report that there were no serious injuries or fatalities associated with this smuggling venture,” said Walter N. Slosar, a chief patrol agent with the U.S. Border Patrol in the news release. “The criminal organizations that overload these vessels sacrifice the safety of the migrants for the sake of profits.”

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.