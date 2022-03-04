Tanis Philomé, a suspect in Jovenel Moïse’s assassination, is escorted by Dominican police officers during his return to Haiti on Mar. 2, 2022. Photo via Konn Plis TV

DAJABON, Dominican Republic — A former police officer was repatriated from the Dominican Republic to Haiti Mar. 2 after being arrested for his alleged ties to the assassination of Jovenel Moïse, according to Dominican outlet Listin Diario.

It is unclear when Tanis Philomé was arrested, but the repatriation was made at the Dominican Republic-Haiti border in Dajabón. Philomé was handed over to Mesidor Romiald, the divisional inspector of the Ouanaminthe police station, and to Emmanuel Joseph, an agent of the Departmental Service of the Judicial Police of Haiti (SDPJ) unit in Cap-Haitien.

The handoff was made in view of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Haitian consulate in Dajabón and other organizations, and members of the media.

Philomé had fled to the Dominican Republic with a Haitian passport but was not officially admitted to the neighboring country, according to Listin Diario.

Philomé is the fifth known international fugitive arrested during the investigation and 48th arrest overall. The repatriation prior to Philomés was of John Joël Joseph from Jamaica last January.

Moïse was shot 12 times in his home in Pèlerin 5, Port-au-Prince Jul. 7, 2021, by a group of South American mercenaries, according to investigators. His wife, Martine Moïse, was also shot, but survived. Despite the many arrests made, critics have said that the investigation is stonewalled by numerous agents, including current prime minister Ariel Henry.