NEW YORK – Edu Hermelyn, a Democratic Party district leader and the husband of Brooklyn party boss Rodneyse Bichotte-Hermelyn, has been hired for a senior position in the New York City Department of Social Services (DSS).

Hermelyn was named senior advisor for strategic initiatives in the department, a role that involves building relationships with elected officials. He currently serves as a district leader in assembly district 43, which encompasses part of Crown Heights and Prospect Lefferts Gardens. Last year, he also served as a consultant for the electoral campaign of now-Mayor Eric Adams, earning $81,000 for the work, according to city financial records.

Hermelyn drew sharp criticism from Rep. Nydia Velazquez, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso and other electeds in November for reciting lyrics to a sexist song, “Esta Loca” during a Democratic Party meeting on Zoom. His hire at DSS also drew criticism from the reformist New Kings Democrats, which criticized party leadership for prioritizing loyalty and connections above all else.

A City Hall spokesperson affirmed Hermelyn’s record, in a statement to City Limits.

“Edu has been a tireless champion for New Yorkers during his time as a community organizer and will bring fresh insight to the Department of Social Services,” the City Hall spokesperson said.